Halo Infinite will be here in less than one month, and players are anxious to experience the newest campaign. With free-to-play multiplayer and an expansive single-player campaign, there’s something for everyone–but so far, only the multiplayer has taken center stage. Ample footage has been released from prior beta tests, and a number of players were lucky enough to give the game a try for themselves starting in September. Now, the first glimpse at Halo Infinite‘s campaign since last month’s overview teaser is here via Game Informer, and there is lots to take away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO