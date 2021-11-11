CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work nears finish on Highway 24

cannonfallsbeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork is just about complete on building the new segment of County Highway 24 from state Highway 19 up the hill to County Highway 25. “It feels like we moved a mountain, but it was closer to 240,000 cubic yards (of dirt),” Goodhue County Engineer Greg Isakson said. The...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Post Register

City crew finishes curb stop work on Main

Using a propane torch and shovels, Challis city workers smashed open and laid out bags of cold-mix asphalt to cover up a curb stop they put in outside Full Throttle ATV Full Service and Repair on Main in late October. Mayor Mike Barrett said a curb stop was put in...
Red Bluff Daily News

Tehama County nears finish line on redistricting

RED BLUFF — The redistricting of Tehama County is close to completion. The Board of Supervisors had a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss potential changes to county districts. This was the third of four required meetings the county must have about redistricting. Interim County Counsel Margaret Long said the...
RED BLUFF, CA
New Prague Times

Main St. to open after work finishes at memorial

Crews work on the New Prague Veterans Memorial on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Upon completion of the new memorial in Memorial Park, New Prague’s Main Street will officially be opened to traffic. The opening of Main Street was delayed due to the size of the crane needed to move the large stone monuments into place. If the work is completed on November 10 Main Street will open on Thursday, Nov. 11, otherwise the street will open by Friday, Nov. 12. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Wraps Up Highway 61 Bridge Work For The Season

The work is done for the season but that doesn't mean that it's complete. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers that their active work zone at the Highway 61 bridge near Two Harbors is complete for the 2021 road construction season. Prior to leaving the work...
TWO HARBORS, MN
WRBI Radio

Rohe finishing up Batesville street work

— A crew from Paul H. Rohe Company is scheduled to pave Mulberry Street in Batesville between Columbus Avenue and East Pearl Monday (November 8). Rohe will also have a concrete crew working on ADA ramps at the intersection of Mulberry and St. Louis Place. And Park Avenue will be...
BATESVILLE, IN
Kait 8

Work set to begin on Highway 115 bridge project

RANDOLPH CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Highway crews will be busy for the next couple of weeks doing work on a bridge near the Arkansas/Missouri state line. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Friday work will begin Nov. 8 at the ditch crossing Highway 115 in the Middlebrook community of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Multiyear road work project wrapped up for season on Incline highways

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Two more seasons of road work remain on Incline Village highways after construction was wrapped up for the year this week, officials announced Friday. The Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction crews enhanced the existing roadway and installed 57,000 linear feet of underground conduit line...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
max983.net

Marshall County Highway Superintendent Updates Commissioners on Road Work

Marshall County Highway Department crews and contracted companies for road projects are working to complete projects before the winter weather begins. Highway Superintendent Jason Peters told the Marshall County Commissioners Monday morning that Tomahawk Trail, Mill Pond Trail, Elm and 18B Road have new millings put down and they are sprayed with a bonding agent. The roads are expected to be included in next year’s road program for chip sealing. Peters said he is hoping to do the same work on Cook Lake Trail with milled asphalt with an application of bonding material yet this year.
Lassen County News

Emergency work upcoming on Highway 395 following Dixie Fire

The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction & Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin emergency work on U.S. 395 in Lassen County following the Dixie Fire. Crews will be working at various locations from approximately 1 mile north of Hicks Road towards Doyle to the south. Work will include hazard tree removal, replacement of metal beam guardrail and end treatments, replacement of signs, delineators, fencing, and erosion control.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
WMBF

Crews work fuel spill on Highway 22 off-ramp in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders are at the scene of a fuel spill Monday morning in the Conway area. Crews were dispatched to a call involving fuel leaking from a dump truck on the off-ramp of Highway 22 onto Highway 905 around 9:35 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
CONWAY, SC
Journal Record

BRT design work nears completion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Design work on Embark’s first bus rapid transit, or BRT, line is nearly 95% complete with construction scheduled to begin next year and service starting late in 2023. City officials anticipate many more commuters will use public transit once the service is available. BRT often is explained...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
West Central Tribune

Highway 71 road closure scheduled for Wednesday AM near Willmar

WILLMAR — U.S. Highway 71 will close five miles south of Willmar for one hour on Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the road closure on Highway 71 will be from Kandiyohi County Road 3 (120th Avenue Southeast) to Kandiyohi County Road 80 (165th Avenue Southeast), for about one hour, beginning at 9 a.m.
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Expected To Release Details On South Hills Junction Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority plans to make a major announcement that could help the commute for thousands of public transit riders. After more than a year of planning and presenting, the Port Authority will unveil its final design to improve the South Hills Junction station — and they want to hear from the community. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The agency will reveal concepts for the light rail and bus stations at the location, as well as private development that could be transformational for nearby neighborhoods, such as Mt. Washington and Beltzhoover. Over the summer, the Port Authority released two plans to the public. The options included keeping the light rail and bus stations separate or combining the two, and the amount of land that would be developed. The agency also wants to repair six access points to the station to make it safer and easier for commuters. The improvements would address areas including lighting, stairs, sidewalks, and ramps. The Port Authority will show their idea today through two virtual meetings. One is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a second meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information and how to register to attend the virtual meetings.
PITTSBURGH, PA

