Text scam impersonates Marco Island Fire Rescue Department

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island Fire Rescue Department is warning the public of a text message scam involving its department.

MIFR posted the scam message on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The message said the department is selling low price, limited edition t-shirts and includes the link, according to fire authorities.

Officials said that the department is not selling t-shirts and would never reach out through text messaging or email if they were.

The City of Marco Island Fire Rescue Department strongly urges people to not click on the link, block the number, and report it as spam to your phone carrier.