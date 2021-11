Back in 2019, we told you that YouTube was trying to prevent "dislike mobs" from voting down certain clips in order to manipulate the algorithm so that certain videos are viewed fewer times than they might have been seen otherwise. The mobs continue pressing away on the thumbs down button for reasons that have nothing to do with the content of a particular video; their behavior might be due to bad feelings toward a person in the video, or the company that the video promotes.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO