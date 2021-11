The latest installment in adorable things that Tom Holland and Zendaya say about each other is here, and it comes just after Zendaya was awarded the fashion icon award at the CFDA fashion awards on Nov. 10. Zendaya is the youngest person to ever receive the award, and we're not the only ones that are super proud of her, it turns out. Tom commented on Zendaya's Instagram photo with an adorable caption that read, "Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

