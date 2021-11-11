CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Moss talks Mayor Pete

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Moss spoke with Solzy at the Movies last month in Chicago ahead of the world premiere of Mayor Pete in October. While this film takes an intimate look into Pete Buttigieg’s campaign for president, it is not recommended for children. The film is rated R. When you watch the film,...

www.solzyatthemovies.com

Comments / 0

Observer

‘Mayor Pete’ Explores What It Means to Feel—and Not to Feel —as a Politician

What goes on inside the head of Pete Buttigieg? That’s the question behind Jesse Moss’ new documentary Mayor Pete, released last Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Moss follows the even-keeled Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, along with his campaign staff and husband Chasten, as the young politician and Afghan War veteran makes history as the first openly-gay presidential candidate.
POLITICS
Observer

‘Mayor Pete’ Gives Us Permission to Hope for a Better Future

So many politicians today are either heels or hoods—ruthless liars too far from the definition of role models to make trustworthy subjects for a documentary. Pete Buttigieg whose meteoric rise from the mayor of South Bend, Indiana to youngest —and only—openly gay presidential candidate in U. S. history, is a rare exception. As the focus of Mayor Pete, a fascinating chronicle of his 2019-2020 campaign, he’s living proof that decency, integrity, and liberty and justice for all still work in American politics. His story is like a good book you just can’t put down for fear that you might miss something.
POLITICS
imdb.com

‘Mayor Pete’ Review: A Sharp Look at the Man Who Would (and May) Be President

Pete Buttigieg is going to be the President of the United States. That is something I believe, and have from virtually the moment I first saw him — though I don’t suspect it’s going to happen for 10 or maybe 20 years. If you watch the fascinating new documentary “Mayor Pete,” which was shot during the year leading up to the 2020 Democratic primary season and its aftermath, you may end up believing it too.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Iowa State
Third Coast Review

Review: Mayor Pete Chronicles Candidate Pete Buttigieg’s Unlikely, Historic Run for President

What I’d expected to be a fairly lightweight behind-the-scenes look at the relatively short-lived presidential campaign of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg turns out to be something far more substantial than his mild-mannered, even-tempered persona might have you believe it could be. But as director Jesse Moss (co-director of Boys State) begins to dig into Buttigieg’s background and life as an openly gay politician (he would have been the youngest and first openly LGBTQ U.S. president, had he won), the man’s substance, convictions and forcefulness begin to surface. With the invaluable assistance of his husband Chasten and diverse campaign team, we follow every step of the candidate’s journey from unknown midwestern mayor to nearly winning the Iowa caucus to his eventual dropping out and throwing his support behind Joe Biden (which likely had a hand in Biden selecting him for his current position of U.S. Secretary of Transportation).
SOUTH BEND, IN
MSNBC

Amazon's 'Mayor Pete' documentary reveals little about Pete Buttigieg

Things are going well for Pete Buttigieg. Typically the position of transportation secretary isn’t exactly the sexiest Cabinet post for a rising political star, but Buttigieg has arguably become President Joe Biden’s most prominent surrogate for some of the most important legislation of his presidency — infrastructure — and managed to avoid fading from view after his astonishingly successful 2020 presidential run. In the world of elite Democratic fundraisers, Buttigieg is already being discussed as a top 2024 contender should Biden decline to run for a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNDU

“Mayor Pete” debuts on Amazon Prime

(WNDU) - You can now learn all about former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Amazon Prime. A documentary called “Mayor Pete” goes inside the campaign of then-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. It chronicles his rise from Navy officer, to mayor, to his race for the White House. “An interesting psychological...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Columbian

‘Mayor Pete’ a fascinating look at political rising star

Arriving on Amazon Prime today is a new documentary about one of the rising politicians whose emergence in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign surprised many. Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay presidential candidate, a veteran, a Harvard grad who traded one nickname for another this year: “Mayor Pete” is now “Secretary Pete,” the first openly gay Cabinet secretary and the youngest secretary of transportation ever.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
James Carville
Person
Chris Hegedus
HuffingtonPost

'Mayor Pete' Documentary Is Buttigieg's 'Sneaky Love Story,' Director Says

Jesse Moss was eager to examine a historic presidential campaign when he signed on for “Mayor Pete,” a new documentary about Pete Buttigieg. Much to his surprise, he says, the finished film is as much about love as it is about politics. “Mayor Pete,” released Friday on Amazon Prime, is...
MOVIES
FOX59

The Film Yap interviews “Mayor Pete” documentary director

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident film expert Christopher Lloyd, also known as The Film Yap, caught up with the director of the new “Mayor Pete” documentary. Director Jesse Ross explains why he chose South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the subject of his film and what he found out about the first openly gay presidential candidate […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Channel 3000

‘Mayor Pete’ offers a fly-on-the-wall view of Pete Buttigieg’s long-shot campaign

Pete Buttigieg is such a smooth political operator that even the fly-on-the-wall access to his 2020 presidential run granted the makers of “Mayor Pete” only produces so much insight into his historic campaign. Mostly, the documentary premiering on Amazon serves as a social-studies lesson in how campaigns operate, with the most candid moments coming from those other than the candidate.
SOUTH BEND, IN
#Sundance Film Festival#Rated R#Presidential Race
Union Leader

New movies to stream this week: 'Red Notice,' 'Mayor Pete' and more

"Red Notice" feels like the heist thriller/buddy comedy version of "Jungle Cruise," and not just because they both star Dwayne Johnson. But this action-packed tale of an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch another art thief (Gal Gadot) is less a plausible, engaging story than an elaborate kind of cinematic theme-park ride. In this case, it's one that globetrots from Italy to Russia to England to Spain and yadda yadda, as these three attractive people bicker and banter comically between fight and chase scenes. The heist part of the story - centering on the effort to steal three gilded eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra - isn't especially thrilling. And the comedy - mostly driven by a PG-13 version of Reynolds's Deadpool patter - isn't especially funny. There are, however, some twists and double-crossings along the way (some more clever than others), and a lightly unserious approach to the whole enterprise that tells you it's OK not to care too deeply about anything you're seeing. Case in point: Just as the film segues to an underground Nazi bunker in Argentina that looks like something out "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Johnson starts whistling the famous trumpet fanfare that accompanies almost everything Harrison Ford does in that 1981 film. Like most of "Red Notice," it's an instantly recognizable, self-referential winkwink telling you: It's only a movie. When Gadot delivers the line "I can't wait to see what happens next," my first thought was "Well, that makes one of us" - except she's being sarcastic, too. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also playing in area theaters. Contains violence and action, some sexual references and strong language. 117 minutes.
MOVIES
Roll Call Online

‘Mayor Pete’ looks inside a political marriage

Infrastructure week? Try Pete Buttigieg week. The Transportation secretary held court Monday at the White House press briefing, gushing about the big infrastructure legislation steaming its way to the president’s desk. “We are excited with an exclamation point,” the avowed policy wonk said, eager to discuss roads, rails and pipelines, oh my!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cityxtramagazine.com

'Mayor Pete' Documentary Shows Buttigieg Walking A Path Not Yet Charted In Politics

Pete Buttigieg made history in his long shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, coming the closest any LGBTQ American has gotten to a major party nomination. But in "Mayor Pete," a new film documenting his campaign, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, recounts that running for president as a gay man was anything but easy.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

'Mayor Pete' shows a political newbie, and newlywed, picking his words carefully

Pete Buttigieg made history in his long shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, coming the closest any LGBTQ American has gotten to a major party nomination. But in "Mayor Pete," a new film documenting his campaign, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, recounts that running for president as a gay man was anything but easy.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
orartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: Branagh’s ‘Belfast,’ plus ‘Mayor Pete’ and Streaming Shorts

Kenneth Branagh has never really been considered an auteur, in the same sense that he’s never been considered a Method actor. A skilled interpreter, in front of and behind the camera, of Shakespeare (and, I guess, Agatha Christie), sure; a competent craftsman willing to tackle franchise chores (Thor, Artemis Fowl, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit), maybe. But a personal filmmaker? Not until now.
MOVIES
