The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1106: "Jamming attacks on the Lightning Network and proposed solutions." Sign up for the newsletter here. Our good friend Gleb Naumenko dropped an incredible post today dissecting jamming attacks on the Lightning Network and a slew of proposed solutions from a number of developers working on the second layer protocol. A Jamming 101 explanation is described above, but to reiterate, it is akin to a distributed denial of service attack commonly waged against particular sites on the web. On the Lightning Network a similar attack can be waged by a malicious actor who takes up channel capacity by taking up sat real estate on a path by initiating a payment they never intend to complete. Freezing liquidity for other potential users who could send sats along the same path.

