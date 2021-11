I have a 4-year-old niece and 1-year-old niece that we babysit Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Lately I’ve been noticing my 4-year-old niece has been talking back a lot to me and her nana. How can I tell her that she can’t do that? I believe when she does it, she thinks she’s being funny but she’s not. Like today she wasn’t eating well, and we told her, “no snacks now since you didn’t eat good.” She replied, “well I have one when I get home.” So, we put her in time out. I don’t know why she acts this way. What’s the best way to explain without being too strict? She doesn’t do this all the time just occasionally.

