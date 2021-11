A 71-year-old man who collapsed during a walk in the Lake District was saved by his loyal dogs.The man was walking his two dogs on Saturday near the town of Keswick when he had an apparent seizure, collapsed and became unconscious.One of his dogs, a black Labrador, ran to alert a female walker who had previously passed them. The walker followed then found the man lying unconscious next to the other dog, a golden retriever.She then called 999 and Keswick Mountain Rescue Team soon arrived with 12 team members. A crew from North West Ambulance Service also assisted.The man had...

