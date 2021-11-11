CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Logic Announces Four-Night Blue Note Run feat. MonoNeon, Adam Deitch and Karl Denson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Logic has announced that he will be playing four nights at the Blue Note in NYC – Jan. 6-9 2022 (all with early and late shows) – with a band billed as DJ Logic & Friends. Aside from DJ Logic the “friends” in question include bassist, songwriter and...

JamBase

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Announce January 2022 Tour Dates

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe detailed a batch of January 2022 tour dates focusing on the West Coast. The excursion, dubbed “Tour 65” in honor of Karl Denson‘s 65th birthday, spans January 13 – 28 and follows a four-night New Year's Run. Up first is a performance at Felton Music Hall...
FELTON, CA
bigtakeover.com

Bill Charlap Trio - Street of Dreams (Blue Note)

There’s a tendency amongst some of those in the hipper circles to think of easygoing piano trio jazz as a cliché, a cheesy enterprise better suited to the cocktail lounge in a Hollywood movie than serious listening. Clearly those folks haven’t been listening to Bill Charlap. Street of Dreams, the pianist’s latest album with his long-running bandmates Peter Washington (bass) and Kenny Washington (drums, no relation), embodies the style not only in format but in soul, presenting an impeccably played set of standards. On cuts like Dave Brubeck’s “The Duke,” Johnny Green and Edward Heyman’s “Out of Nowhere” and Frank Loesser’s “I Know,” melody reigns supreme, Charlap teasing extended improvisations over Peter’s swinging bass and Kenny’s finger-snapping brushwork. The trio’s balladry on Lerner and Lane’s “You’re All the World to Me” and Michel Legrand’s “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life” is pure romance – not the cheesy kind of meet cutes and romcom stunts, but the sort built on a foundation of trust and passion. Victor Young and Samuel Lewis’ title track leans into the blues that roots this style of jazz, while Kenny Burrell’s “The Host” lets the musicians push each other into different shapes. Charlap’s graceful playing sounds genetically engineered to perform these songs, with the Washingtons telepathically linked to his aesthetic. Street of Dreams is classicist piano jazz at its most satisfying.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

SIDEPIECE Announces Four-Night ‘Kiss And Tell’ Tour

Sensational house duo SIDEPIECE announces the Kiss And Tell Tour in 2022 with shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Seattle, and Denver. Nitti Gritti and Party Favor came together to form SIDEPIECE in 2019 and have been on fire ever since. Not only does this duo already have and a plethora of tunes that have ignited dancefloors all over North America, but have also graced the stage at some of the scene’s biggest festivals and iconic venues. This has included recent performances at Red Rocks, as well as Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge, EDC Las Vegas, Day Trip Festival, and Goldrush, with EDC Orlando and Countdown NYE on the horizon as well.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

GZA announces 2022 Blue Note shows, on tour now with Ghostface & Raekwon

GZA is in the midst of the 3 Chambers Tour with fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, where they're celebrating GZA's Liquid Swords, as well as Ghostface's Ironman, and Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. They had dates in October and earlier this month, and the tour resumes next week, including a NYC show at Terminal 5 on 11/22 and NJ's Wellmont Theatre on 12/10. All dates are listed below.
MUSIC
Karl Denson
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
rollingout.com

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dead at 73

Ronnie Wilson, the founder of the beloved funk group The Gap Band, has died after a lengthy illness. He was 73. News of Wilson’s death was confirmed by his widow, Linda Boulware-Wilson, who indicated that she held his hand as he took his last breath in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
Houston Chronicle

What happened to Eric Clapton?

Robert Cray was stunned when he first heard "Stand and Deliver." Eric Clapton, his onetime musical hero, who became a mentor and friend, had released his first protest song in 56 years of recording. Only it wasn't about George Floyd or global warming. Clapton's midtempo shuffle, a collaboration with Van Morrison released in December, went full anti-lockdown, taking aim at the government for trying to control a global pandemic by temporarily shuttering restaurants, gyms and concert halls.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES

