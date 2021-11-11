UK recovery still lagging other G7 economies as growth slows

Rhode Island’s economy continued moving forward in September, gaining some of the momentum it lost in August, moving back towards the more rapid pace of activity we witnessed during the earlier months of this recovery (restoration). Where the current situation a movement out of a cyclical recovery, I would state that since the Current Conditions Index has now been in the expansion range for six consecutive months, Rhode Island is clearly in a recovery. However, what we have been through is hardly a cyclical recession. It is much more of a forced shutdown or a suppression. Therefore, the usual way of gauging whether a recovery has occurred does not really pertain here. Quite possibly the recovery (restoration) call could have been made after just three of four months, which means Rhode Island’s restoration more likely began in May or June. However, there are so many issues with the economic data (“noise”), even this possibility might not be accurate. Let me illustrate this.

