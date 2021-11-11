CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK recovery still lagging other G7 economies as growth slows

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business
CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (CNN Business) — UK GDP growth slowed between July and September, leaving the economy still around 2% smaller than it was before the pandemic and trailing the recovery in other G7 nations. The UK economy, struggling with supply chain disruptions and high energy prices, expanded by 1.3% in...

