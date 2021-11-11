Pantero in Troy Purchases Ampro Material Handling in Howell

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Power Utility Products Company (PUPCO) is a master distributor and servicer of strut channel, cable tray, fittings, and associated components used in electrical and mechanical infrastructure. PUPCO serves a national customer base with end-markets including power plants, data centers, solar farms, healthcare facilities, and industrial construction. PUPCO prides itself in consulting with customers to provide just-in-time, comprehensive product solution sets. PUPCO’s team-oriented culture promotes collaboration and a solution-finding approach to meet the diverse and changing needs of our customer base. PUPCO is poised for growth and strives to provide opportunities for professional development for each of our team members. Learn more at www.pupco.com.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO