CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Pantero in Troy Purchases Ampro Material Handling in Howell

By R.J. King
dbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePantero in Troy today announced it has acquired Ampro Material Handling in Howell, a racking and material handling supplier since 1969. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will allow Pantero to expand its material handling solutions for its warehouse and distribution customers. The company offers a wide range...

www.dbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nddist.com

Wolter Acquires Fellow Material Handling in Indiana

BROOKFIELD, WI — Advantage Materials Handling Group, founded in 1968, is a full-service forklift and material handling dealership providing equipment sales and service, parts and rentals, dock equipment, storage solutions and more throughout Northern Indiana. Within the Advantage Materials Handling Group, there are three brands; Balint / Ryder Handling Equipment,...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Purchasing Agent

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Power Utility Products Company (PUPCO) is a master distributor and servicer of strut channel, cable tray, fittings, and associated components used in electrical and mechanical infrastructure. PUPCO serves a national customer base with end-markets including power plants, data centers, solar farms, healthcare facilities, and industrial construction. PUPCO prides itself in consulting with customers to provide just-in-time, comprehensive product solution sets. PUPCO’s team-oriented culture promotes collaboration and a solution-finding approach to meet the diverse and changing needs of our customer base. PUPCO is poised for growth and strives to provide opportunities for professional development for each of our team members. Learn more at www.pupco.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
dcvelocity.com

Trew moves material handling HQ site to larger facility near Cincinnati

Material handling automation solutions company Trew will move into a larger facility as it expands to add manufacturing ability and accommodate continued high demand, the company said today. Trew will move its Mason, Ohio, headquarters operations to the Cincinnati suburb of Fairfield, Ohio, saying the new site will allow its...
CINCINNATI, OH
wmar2news

Alliance Material Handling is hiring!

Alliance Material Handling, in Jessup, is hiring. Alliance has openings for experienced forklift technicians who would like to grow their career with a company that values, respects and supports all of their employees. For over 65 years, Alliance Material Handling has been a leader in the growing warehouse solutions industry.
JESSUP, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Troy, MI
Howell, MI
Business
City
Howell, MI
Troy, MI
Business
dbusiness.com

Gage Shareholders Approve Purchase by Canada’s TerrAscend

The shareholders of Detroit-based cannabis operator Gage Growth Corp. have approved the company’s acquisition by TerrAscend Corp. of Toronto, which buy all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of Gage. The value of the deal was not disclosed. Shareholders representing more than 56 percent of the Gage shares approved...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

GM Restructures Global IT Organization to Drive Revenue Growth

General Motors Co. in Detroit has restructured its Information Technology function into two groups — the Digital Business Software team and the Global IT organization — to support its goal of growing software-enabled services revenue to $20 billion to $25 billion annually by 2030. As part of the restructuring, Stacy...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Land Appoints New Chair and CEO, Replaces Dave Dubensky

Ford Land, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, has announced that Jim Dobleske will succeed Dave Dubensky as chair and CEO. As part of the transition, Dubensky will step away from the role at the end of the year. Dobleske will join Ford Land on Nov. 15 from...
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ampro Inc
dbusiness.com

Michele Santana Named CFO of Bedrock Manufacturing Co.

Bedrock Manufacturing Co. the parent company of Shinola and Filson in Detroit, announced it has named Michele Santana as the company’s chief financial officer. Santana brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in finance, strategy, and compliance. Most recently, she served as CFO of Majestic Steel in Cleveland, a privately held national market leader in flat rolled steel distribution and processing.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Comerica Bank Names Hassan Melhem External Affairs Manager-Southeast Michigan

Comerica Bank, the Dallas based financial institution with one of the largest baking center networks in Michigan, announced it has named Hassan Melhem as external affairs manager-southeast Michigan and national Middle Eastern American business development manager. In his new role, Melhem will coordinate community reinvestment and external affairs activities and...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

ELMS in Troy Proceeds with Production Plans for Class 3 Commercial EV

Electric Last Miles Solutions Inc., a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers based in Troy, announced its intention to move ahead with plans to launch the Urban Utility vehicle after the ELMS board of directors approved production. The Urban Utility is a Class 3 commercial...
TROY, MI
dbusiness.com

Censys in Ann Arbor Debuts New Cybersecurity Feature

Censys Inc., a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor, has introduced a new feature for its Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform. With the new offering, called Workspaces, security practitioners can segment and organize a company’s attack surface by individual companies. An attack surface is any public-facing data on a website that hackers could attack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dbusiness.com

Famiglia Wealth in Bloomfield Hills Joins National Firm, $700M in Assets

Sanctuary Wealth, a wealth management platform for advisors who want to build their own practices based in Indianapolis, announced Famiglia Wealth in Bloomfield Hills as its first independent partner in Michigan, adding $700 million in assets. “Through recruiting breakaways across the country and making strategic acquisitions, Sanctuary has been accelerating...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

Playing Chicken

Despite a shortage of chicken wings, labor challenges, and trying to find a suitable location for a commissary amid a tight market for industrial space, Detroit Wing Co. is expanding. Since its launch in 2015, the company has grown to include 10 stores, each of which makes a range of...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

BeGole house in Novi fails to sell for $1, will be demolished

NOVI — A historic Novi home is slated to be demolished in the near future after failing to sell for $1. In September, the city of Novi listed the BeGole house on Grand River Avenue for $1, with the stipulation that the buyer would have to relocate the house so the city can complete a road project.
NOVI, MI
dbusiness.com

Guardhat in Detroit Launches Advisory Board, Appoints First Members

Guardhat, a pioneer of end-to-end connected worker solutions headquartered in Detroit, has launched an advisory board to extend access to expertise across product, partnership development, regional expansion, employee recruitment, and announced the first two members: Florian Budde and David Sutherland. Budde and Sutherland are both authorities in their field. The...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Stellantis’ Free2Move Mobility Brand Reveals New ‘Move with Your Time’ Signature, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Stellantis’ Free2Move Mobility Brand Reveals New ‘Move with Your Time’ Signature. The Free2Move...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy