CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Minimalist Winterized Apparel

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremium urban apparel brand Vallier has unveiled its Fall/Winter 21/22 collection, a modest-sized capsule consisting of classic pieces designed to withstand winter's harsh conditions. The collection aims to...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 1

Related
TrendHunter.com

Board Riding Apparel Collections

Sportswear brand Roxy and New York-based designer Cynthia Rowley have joined forces to create a limited-edition ski and swim collection. The line celebrates the love of board riding - both in the water and on the slopes - and encourages beginners and professionals alike to get on the board and have a good time.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Bold Inclusive Apparel

Find a range of bold, colorful, inclusive pieces in the limited-edition, consciously designed line by Charles Harbison for Banana Republic. The 18-piece capsule combines Banana Republic's classic aesthetic with a fashion-forward Harbison twist. The new collection was inspired by the strong, strong women he grew up around and still surrounds himself with today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Design Padel Rackets

The TWOTWO Padel Racket has been designed by the Sweden-based brand to provide Padel players with a design-conscious piece of gear to choose when in search of a way to enhance their performance and their style. The racket maintains a design that is focused on both aesthetics as well as...
SPORTS
TrendHunter.com

Brushed Fleece Basketball Apparel

Basketball equipment brand Spalding has unveiled the 'Fundamentals' collection, a concise capsule comprised of well-made basics. The collection consists of a range of staple items, including sweatpants, hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts, all of which are delivered in faded, neutral tones -- cream, dusty blue, light purple, and black. Designed for wear both on and off the court, the garments included in the Fundamentals collection are all constructed from a versatile brushed fleece material and come donning a new silicon Spalding logo.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merino Wool#Minimalist#Design#Pertex
hypebeast.com

Nike Is Preparing To Enter the Metaverse With Virtual Sneakers and Apparel

Appears to be preparing for its debut into the metaverse, this week filing several new trademarks for the release of branded virtual sneakers and apparel. In its filing to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the company listed out several of its trademarked logos, including the Air Jordan “Jumpman”, and registered them for use on “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Formal Robe-Like WFH Apparel

The shift of professionals working from home has seen many adapt well for a professional lifestyle that operates entirely out of their living space, so 'WorkRobe' has been created to help keep them looking their best while staying comfortable. The garments include the Button Down Robe, the Blouse Robe and...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Inspired Golf Apparel

Newly launched Californian golf brand Students has unveiled its first inaugural clothing collection titled 'First On The Tee Box Collection.' According to the company, the new capsule aims to communicate Students' laid-back ethos, which sees the brand merge the world's golf and streetwear. The collection consists of a wide range...
APPAREL
flaunt.com

Rani Bageria | Independent Designer Releases Fall Campaign

Luxury leather footwear and accessories brand Rani Bageria has released their latest collection for the Fall season. The Vienna-based independent designer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry for her craftsmanship and high quality designs. Rani Bageria discusses the process of releasing her newest collection as well...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Marvel Toys, Apparel and More!

Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on Marvel Toys, Apparel and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Rubie’s Marvel Super Hero Cape Set for just $13.99!. Get this 5-Minute Marvel, Fast-Paced Cooperative Card Game for just $17.49!. Get these eKids Spiderman Wireless Bluetooth Portable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cityline.tv

A designers’ guide to creating the perfect minimalist space

Thursday Cityline. It's Diwali and Shobana Lakkavally and Chef Devan Rajkumar are helping us mark the Festival of Lights. We learn about sari draping and how to make kheer. Plus, designer Suzanne Dimma presents a study in maximalism and minimalism and shows you how to master both aesthetics.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 8 Boot Dryers to Keep Your Feet Toasty

Walking in a winter wonderland is all fun and games until your boots are soaking wet for hours—or days—afterward. Sure, you can always place your shoes in front of the heater or fireplace. However, if you want to expedite the drying process, you might want to consider investing in a boot dryer. This innovative gadget boasts rods that fit comfortably inside your shoes. Simply place your shoes on the dryer and the rods will blast warm air inside, leaving you with warm, dry kicks in no time. (Plus, boot dryers are great for blocking bad odors and mold.) It's one of those items that you never thought to buy, but soon won't be able to imagine your winters without.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Joah Brown's Minimalist Sweats Are for Comfy-Chic Fits

If you’re on the search for chic yet comfy sweats this season, look no further than Joah Brown, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand. The label’s ethically made garments are now available at HBXWM. For those unfamiliar with Joah Brown, the brand is loved for its minimalist designs, boasting a neutral...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outdoorchannelplus.com

Field Tested: FORLOH Hunting Apparel

American made for American hunters, FORLOH brings new excitement to the hunting apparel market. There’s a new brand forging a new path in hunting apparel with an all-out dedication to quality and a unique commitment to design, test and manufacture every product — from raw materials right down to the final stitch in every garment — right here in the USA.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Rectangular Timepiece Collections

Tom Ford launched its new watch collection, The N°003. This series marks the luxury fashion brand's third collection of timepieces with its minimalist and sophisticated designs. It builds on the company's 2018 move into horology with a sporty and clean form. The new pieces are available in polished stainless steel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Cozy Minimalist A-Frame Cabins

The Hara House is an A-frame cabin that focuses on minimizing one's footprint. The eco-conscious design follows Japanese culture and lifestyle traditions, which are deeply rooted in the practice of waste reduction. Located a few hours north of Tokyo in Japan, the Hara House was built by architect Takayuki Shimadain...
CARS
Hypebae

New Balance and Joshua Vides Link for Sneakers and Apparel

Conceptual artist Joshua Vides and New Balance join forces on a limited-edition footwear and apparel collection. Known for his cartoon-inspired, black and white aesthetic, the SoCal-born and first-generation Guatemalan artist has several covetable collaborations under his belt — Fendi, BMW, The Hundreds and Converse to name a few. Joshua Vides...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Vintage-Inspired Sci-Fi Show Apparel

E-commerce entertainment retail store Zavvi has announced the Zavvi x Stranger Things collection launch, a new line of retro-inspired merchandise that borrows iconic imagery from the beloved Netflix series. The limited-edition collection delivers a wide range of items, including Demogorgon-themed crewnecks and t-shirts, distressed denim jackets, and vintage graphic tees...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

15 Anime-Themed Apparel Collaborations

As anime has become more mainstream, companies have started to create and collaborate on anime-themed apparel. Find anniversary collaborations like Pokémon's 25th-anniversary collection with Levi's, Studio Ghibli celebrating its film Spirited Away's 20th-anniversary with Hot Topic, and Critic Wear's 15th-anniversary collaboration with Dragon Ball Z. For more casual and streetwear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Food & Wine

My Favorite T-Shirt Is Now Bedding

I'm of the view that all bedding falls falls into one of two categories: Cozy, or aesthetically pleasing. The former includes the well-worn L.L Bean jersey sheets that your mom purchased for your college dorm room, as well as that novelty pillowcase with a carefully embroidered scene from Winnie the Pooh (No? Just me?). The latter involves linen duvet covers in mature shades like ochre and terracotta, black silk pillowcases, and anything requiring ironing, like scalloped seams.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Military-Inspired Rugby Apparel

English sportswear brand Umbro has joined forces with vintage fashion designer Nigel Cabourn to launch the 10-piece Nigel Cabourn x Umbro collection. The new sports-focused capsule merges rugby gear styles with military apparel detailing. The new military-inspired rugby shirts are the headlining items of the collection. Delivered in light blue/navy...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy