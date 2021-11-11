Minimalist Winterized Apparel

Walking in a winter wonderland is all fun and games until your boots are soaking wet for hours—or days—afterward. Sure, you can always place your shoes in front of the heater or fireplace. However, if you want to expedite the drying process, you might want to consider investing in a boot dryer. This innovative gadget boasts rods that fit comfortably inside your shoes. Simply place your shoes on the dryer and the rods will blast warm air inside, leaving you with warm, dry kicks in no time. (Plus, boot dryers are great for blocking bad odors and mold.) It's one of those items that you never thought to buy, but soon won't be able to imagine your winters without.

