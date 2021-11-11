Minimalist Winterized Apparel

Appears to be preparing for its debut into the metaverse, this week filing several new trademarks for the release of branded virtual sneakers and apparel. In its filing to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the company listed out several of its trademarked logos, including the Air Jordan “Jumpman”, and registered them for use on “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”
Comments / 1