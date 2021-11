Lead Architects: Bert Karel Deuten, Paul de Vroom, Henk Bultstra. Text description provided by the architects. Within a couple of years, the area around the railway station Amsterdam Sloterdijk will undergo a tremendous transformation. Until now the area was a typical conventional business district with large office buildings. In the future, the area will transform into a mixed-use urban district with additional housing and leisure programs. The plot for our design is marked “Kavel O, blok 9B” and lies next to the elevated railway tracks called Hemboog. Kavel O will consist of 8 apartment buildings around a pocket park. In order to make the scale jump between the large office towers in the area to a housing scale, the urban planners of the City of Amsterdam introduced the term “woonloods” (housing-warehouse); A block with an intermediate scale and an industrial look.

