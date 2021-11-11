CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Vincent Ryder

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

Funeral services for Mr. Vincent Ryder of Salisbury, MD will be held on...

shoredailynews.com

The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life "change for the better" for the American people.
CBS News

Alex Jones found liable in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits and will have to pay damages, judge rules

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."
CBS News

Wyoming GOP votes to no longer recognize Liz Cheney

The Wyoming Republican party voted this weekend to no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who represents the state, as a member of their party. Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
