City Personnel, a top-rated staffing agency in Providence, recently announced that they have expanded to a new location at 235 Promenade St, Suite 401, Providence, RI. City Personnel has called Broadway in Providence their home for the past fifteen years, but with recent additions and promotions to their team, it was time to move on to bigger and better things. One of the best parts? They’ve only moved a few minutes down the road. “We wanted to stay within the community we have got to know over the last several years. We love being in Providence and The Foundry offices met all of our needs,” said Apajee.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO