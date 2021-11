Cybersecurity threats are always evolving, and today we’re seeing a new wave of advanced attacks specifically targeting IoT devices used in enterprise environments as well as operational technology (OT) devices used in industrial systems and critical infrastructure (like ICS/SCADA). It’s not surprising since 60 percent of security practitioners believe IoT and OT security is one of the least secured aspects of their organization and less than 50 percent of organizations have deployed solutions designed specifically to secure their IoT and OT devices. Customers recognize that these types of devices are often unpatched, misconfigured, and unmonitored, making them the ideal targets for attackers.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO