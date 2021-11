PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — She’s best known for her songs about heartbreak, and now Adele’s speaking the truth about her divorce and the personal journey that followed. Turns out, Adele is just one of many people filing for divorce and rediscovering themselves right now. The pandemic forced us all to take a good hard look at our priorities. Some looked at their spouses and didn’t like what they saw. But what happens after that realization? KDKA’s Meghan Schiller sat down with a divorce attorney and a life coach to find out how many people in our area are embarking on a new life journey...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO