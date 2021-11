Current and forward-looking market conditions mean that retirees should be withdrawing less than the 4% standard from their retirement portfolios, reports CNBC. The 4% rule refers to the traditional amount that a retiree should plan on being able to withdraw from their entire investment portfolio and live on in the first year of retirement and the dollar amount that increases with inflation each year. It’s a way of calculating how much income someone would need to have saved and have invested heading into retirement so that they can live comfortably for 30 years, withdrawing at a predetermined rate.

