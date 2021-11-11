CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Celebrity party outfits to inspire your next 'going out out' look

By Natasha Harding
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe festive season is fast approaching, which means your diary is likely starting to fill up with end of year celebrations and all-out parties. And since last year's...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Elle

Here's Beyoncé Looking Gorgeous in a Mint Plunge Silk Dress and All the Diamonds

Beyoncé kept her steady stream of outfit of the day posts going this afternoon with a new Instagram post featuring her and Jay-Z all dressed up for Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot's Venice wedding over the weekend. Bey posed with new bangs in a mint plunge silk dress by SAÏNT MOJAVÏ. She accessorized with Paciotti heels, a Marzook clutch, diamond necklaces, and dangling earrings. KJ Moody styled the look.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Blake Lively Stepped Out in a Dress That’s Basically a Giant Christmas Present

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Blake Lively is out here cosplaying as a Christmas present complete with a giant red bow, and I’m very much here for it. Blake stepped out to celebrate the return of UK travelers to New York City at the Empire State Building on Monday night wearing a festive red minidress by Georges Chakra.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rocks Black Shorts and Funky Jacket at ‘Eternals’ Afterparty After Changing Out of Mom’s Dior Dress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been crushing it as a total fashionista with her stylish red carpet looks during mom Angelina Jolie‘s Eternals premiere events. While she posed in a rewear of one of Angie’s stunning Dior dresses at the London premiere on Wednesday, October 27, she got much more comfortable in streetwear for the film’s afterparty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Does Head-to-Toe Hot Pink In a Tutu, Veil and Platform Boots For Wedding After Party

Paris Hilton partied it up this Friday and for good reason, after the entrepreneur and social media star’s November 11 wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum. Staying true to her glitzy fashion tastes, Hilton sported a Barbie-esque all-pink outfit for her wedding after-party the following day at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. The look was full of glamorously girly elements, from the bold fuchsia veil, glittering pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a bedazzled pink dress with a full mullet tutu. Capping off the bubblegum ensemble was a pair of hot pink, platform-heeled ankle boots. This is not the first time —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Let Bella’s Baggy Jeans Inspire Your Next Autumn Look

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Baggy jeans emerged as the key denim shape at the spring/summer 2022 shows, championed by brands including Molly Goddard, Rejina Pyo and Balenciaga....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Matches Sister Paris In Hot Pink Pumps at Festival-Themed Wedding After Party

Nicky Hilton put on her party pumps Friday night for one of the biggest social events of the season: her sister Paris Hilton‘s wedding after party, held at the Santa Monica Pier Friday night. The after party was not your typical wedding affair. Instead, the event was themed as a star-studded miniature festival, complete with bumper cars, a rollercoaster and Santa Monica Pier games. While the event was far more casual than your typical wedding event, both Hilton sisters brought statement looks. While Paris stepped out in a head-to-toe pink look (complete with tutu dress, veil and platform boots), Nicky sported a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at How Kim Kardashian Does Wedding Guest Dressing

It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian. She attended her friend Paris Hilton’s wedding – a heartwarming moment for die-hard fans of the pair and their iconic matching outfits from the early ’00s – and a rehearsal wedding dinner for Simon Huck. A busy social calendar for Kim naturally comes with a slew of memorable looks that are well worth noting.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Amal Clooney Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Outdated Bag Trend Everyone Is Obsessed With

The other day, I made direct eye contact with a small bag at a store that was slightly larger than my credit card, and significantly smaller than my iPhone. Both my friends who were with me immediately tried to talk me out of it, but when the store owner offered a 40 percent discount, I had to get it. Small, impractical, tiny mini bags are my weakness. I just can't help it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hollywood Life

Nicky Hilton Looks Gorgeous In Sheer, Lace Pink Gown At Paris Hilton’s Wedding – Photos

Nicky Hilton looked absolutely stunning at her sister Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11, when she wore a sheer lace long-sleeve pink gown. Nicky Hilton, 38, attended her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on November 11, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her dress. The mother-of-two put her fabulous figure on display in her fitted pink gown and she definitely stole the show.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Boot Trend Celebrities Are Wearing on Repeat This Season

Oftentimes, the "celebrities, they're just like us" adage applies to what they wear, especially when it comes to shoes. They love a good pair of walkable, versatile shoes… just like the rest of us. And the time has come for them to ditch their Birkenstocks and other foot-exposing shoes in favor of more weather-appropriate ones. Translation: It's time for boots.
APPAREL
Hypebae

2021 MTV EMAs Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud and Kim Petras. Of course, the evening would not be...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION

