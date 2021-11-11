CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

PHOTOS: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Debut New Character Costumes from 1983’s ‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’ for Disney Merriest Nites at Disneyland

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisneyland Resort President Ken Potrock revealed the new costumes for Mickey and Minnie, which will debut for Disney Merriest Nites....

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Mickey's Christmas Carol Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Mickey's Christmas Carol?. Is Mickey's Christmas Carol on Amazon Prime Video?. Where is the best place to watch and stream Mickey's Christmas Carol as of November 2021? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Mickey's Christmas Carol movies available to watch!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Carol#Minnie Mouse#Disneyland News
allears.net

ALL of the Merchandise You Can Get at Disneyland’s Merriest Nites Holiday Event

It’s officially the holiday season at Disneyland Resort! Last night, Disneyland held its first Merriest Nites holiday event and we were there to check it all out. We were able to try some of the snacks, checking out the decor in the park, and more. If you’re also coming to this holiday event, then you might be curious to know about all of the exclusive merchandise you can find here. Well, we’ve got ALL the details right here!
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Coral Red Walt Disney World Resort Map Water Bottle Now Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new variation of an earlier water bottle design is now available at Walt Disney World. Disney had previously released a white version of the water bottle. This coral red version helps the graphics to pop. Walt...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
kennythepirate.com

A New Update for the Mickey Mouse Character Sighting

Character meet and greets (now called “sightings”) resumed last week! Now we have an exciting new update that will make it even easier to meet Mickey Mouse. If you have been to Disney World since last July, the only ways to see characters are from a distance, on a cavalcade, or during a character meal. It is not ideal by any means, but it was necessary during the initial reopening phase.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (11/14/21): Bees Invade Joffrey’s Kiosk, Hot Cocoa Creme Brulee Now Available at Disneyland Park, Velour Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 14, 2021.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Two New Mickey Mouse Denim Jackets Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s going to be a stylish fall and winter at Disneyland Resort with these new denim jackets featuring Mickey Mouse. “The One & Only” Mickey Denim Jacket – $74.99. This jacket is a light wash with pockets.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Disney x Hunter Debut Mickey Mouse-Inspired Boots

Hunter has tapped Disney to design a collection dedicated to the iconic Mickey Mouse and his joyful personality. Featuring styles for women, men and children, the range offers a selection of classic rain boots, bags and accessories. Standouts include reimagined versions of the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots, which come with a Mickey Mouse 3D stamp and Hunter’s signature red box logo. Crafted from natural rubber, each boot is 100% waterproof and vegan. In accessories, the weatherproof backpacks are available in “Aurora Orange,” “Borealis Blue” and “Pink Shiver,” while the Bubble Umbrella is covered in Mickey Mouse graphics and Hunter’s logo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy