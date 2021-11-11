PHOTOS: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Debut New Character Costumes from 1983’s ‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’ for Disney Merriest Nites at Disneyland

Hunter has tapped Disney to design a collection dedicated to the iconic Mickey Mouse and his joyful personality. Featuring styles for women, men and children, the range offers a selection of classic rain boots, bags and accessories. Standouts include reimagined versions of the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots, which come with a Mickey Mouse 3D stamp and Hunter’s signature red box logo. Crafted from natural rubber, each boot is 100% waterproof and vegan. In accessories, the weatherproof backpacks are available in “Aurora Orange,” “Borealis Blue” and “Pink Shiver,” while the Bubble Umbrella is covered in Mickey Mouse graphics and Hunter’s logo.
