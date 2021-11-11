CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Douglas, patriarch John Abbott on 'Young & the Restless,' dead at 88

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Jerry Douglas, best known for his role as family patriarch John Abbott on the CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless," has died. Douglas was beloved on the soap as the chairman of Jabot Cosmetics, a role he began in 1982. John Abbott, along with his...

Jerry Douglas, Legendary Soap Opera Star, Dead at 88

The world of daytime drama has lost a legend. Jerry Douglas, a veteran actor best known for his VERY long-running role on The Young and the Restless, has passed away. Not many details on this sad piece of news are available at the moment, but Douglas died on Tuesday after "a brief illness," according to his representative.
