Jerry Douglas, patriarch John Abbott on 'Young & the Restless,' dead at 88

Through the years THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS cast shot, 2004: First row, left to right, seated: Jess Walton (blue top), Michelle Stafford, Sharon Case, Joshua Morrow, Camryn Grimes. Second row, left to right: Joan van Arkand Jerry Douglas (standing), Jeanne Cooper (yellow jacket), Eileen Davidson (red dress)and Don Diamont (seated), Lauralee Bell and Doug Davidson (standing). Third row, left to right, standing on platform: Peter Bergman (black suit), Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden, Christel Khalil (flowered dress), Victoria Rowell, Kristoff St. John. Fourth row, left to right: Bryton (white shirt), Kate Linder, Ashley Bashioum, Michael Graziadei, Keith Hamilton Cobb, Thad Luckinbill (red top), Lauren Woodland, John Enos (black jacket), David "Shark" Fralick, Laura Bryan Birn, Christian LeBlanc (striped shirt), Tracey Bregman, Greg Rikaart. Fifth row, left to right: Asia Ray Smith (standing), Tonya Lee Williams, Susan Walters, Patty Weaver. (Photo by Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)
