Jerry Douglas, patriarch John Abbott on 'Young & the Restless,' dead at 88

Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here. Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO