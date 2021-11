LEAD — Sweet treats and fun fashion will be on the menu at the Top of the Town Dessert Auction and Shop Local Fashion Show, Nov. 21. The event has traditionally been an annual dessert auction to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. But this year Boys and Girls Club staff have joined their efforts with the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Homestake Opera House, to incorporate a fashion show that will help kick off the Chamber’s annual “Shop Local” campaign.

