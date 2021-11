Kiss’ latest project may just inspire some “crazy crazy nights” with their fans — the rockers are launching a new collection of rum and gin in the U.S., appropriately named the “Drink It Up By Kiss” portfolio of spirits. The band launched their spirits collection in Europe, Australia and Japan last year with their Black Diamond Rum, a blend of Caribbean rums aged for up to 15 years using a traditional barrel aging process. The group then followed it up with “Cold Gin,” a premium distilled gin that pays tribute to the band’s iconic 1974 song of the same name. Originally...

