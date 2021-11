Rebel Wilson has opened up about how she sticks with her healthy habits, and teased her new role as a cheerleader in the film ‘Senior Year.’. Rebel Wilson is no stranger to the spotlight, however the Aussie actor made headlines for a different reason in 2020 when she overhauled her lifestyle and dropped 77 pounds. Almost 12 months on from her “Year Of Health”, Rebel credits sustainable lifestyle changes like walking more often with helping her remain consistent. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife during OLLY‘s Winter Wellness event in New York City. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 9 DAYS AGO