CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Key Glock "Yellow Tape 2" Review

By Rose Lilah
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Glock’s second installment under the Yellow Tape umbrella is perhaps one of his most personal offerings to date. There’s the obvious; such as the color yellow, referenced in both the title and album cover, as an ode to his much-beloved grandma, whom Glock mentions in the album too. Yet, beyond...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Tells Nothing But The Truth On "Something Bout Me"

In a recent interview for HNHH's On The Come Up series, Key Glock explained that, although he doesn't like doing sequels, he had to make Yellow Tape 2. "I never planned on even doing a sequel," Glock told HNHH. "But I just had to keep it going because the first one made so much of a statement." And to kick off the brand-new, 20-track, featureless Yellow Tape 2, the Memphis rapper stays making a statement, and picks up right where Yellow Tape left off.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Key Glock’s Memphis Rap Bangers And The Restoration Of Faith

Is there a rap music community? There was. For decades, as rap grew in popularity, it sprouted different strains and sounds and subgenres. Rappers feuded bitterly with each other, sometimes with deadly results, but they all seemed to belong to the same general world. Since rap music has become the dominant form of global pop music, that’s been gone. I’ve been thinking about this after the Astroworld atrocity. The way the Astroworld Festival was put together was about branding, not about community. Travis Scott built his own brand on raging-out catharsis and corporate partnership, two things that seem like they should be mutually exclusive. He came from Houston, and he threaded his music with nods to Houston aesthetics, but he never seemed like a Houston rapper. Instead, Scott seemed to spring fully-formed from the circa-2013 rap-internet zeitgeist. He translated his own branding into pop dominance. But Scott and the money men behind him didn’t put enough money and effort into caring for the people who came to his festival, and now people are dead and dying.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Terrace Martin, Summer Walker, Key Glock, Aminé & More

With another seven in the books, we’re back catching you up on the best new music with the 268th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a mix of Terrace Martin for his DRONES album, Summer Walker for being Still Over It, Key Glock for Yellow Tape 2, and Aminé for dropping TwoPointFive ahead of his third album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tay Keith
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Key Glock
thesource.com

[WATCH] Key Glock Releases New Video for “Channel 5”

Key Glock digs back into his Yellow Tape 2 album for his new video “Channel 5.” In the video, Key Glock takes over the anchor desk to give a nightly news update. Key Glock’s headlines are: Glock rather work a 9-5 than trust a lady, if you mess with him you will end up on channel 5 and the biggest statement, Big Glock is SUPERSIZED.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tape#Piano Keys#Fish#Yellow Tape
hotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Aminé, Key Glock, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Following a week off from playlist duties, we're right back at it with the latest update of the Staff Picks playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud. As we rolled out content from Rolling Loud New York throughout much of last week, the playlist took a backseat but it has officially returned with new music from Summer Walker, Aminé, Key Glock, and more.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé, ROSALÍA & The Weeknd Lead The "R&B Season" Playlist

We're practically halfway through November. In a matter of time, we'll be diving into the holiday season and a much-needed break to spend time with family and friends. However, it also means that we're inching towards the end of the year and there are a few artists who appear to be revving up for the release of new music, many of them A-listers that we haven't heard from since the pandemic started. Most are likely waiting for 2022 to drop a new album but fortunately, some have offered a taste of what's to come.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

KINGMOSTWANTED’s New Album, “Time For The Throne” Has Arrived

Way back in June, KINGMOSTWANTED announced his project, Time For The Throne would arrive on streamers in November. The 18-track album was dropped off on Friday, and includes multiple features from both AzChike and MCM Raymond, along with some other noteworthy collaborators. “It’s out, repost to all stories n tag...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dee Watkins Offers Optimism On "JPAY"

Florida's self-proclaimed Problem Child has been producing a flurry of music throughout the year. The rapper offered a slew of new singles, including a collaboration with FCG Heem, along with two projects -- Problem Child 3 and Not One Of Them. Both have showcased his strong songwriting that depicts the triumphs and struggles in his life. However, even with the influx of new music, Dee Watkins is keeping his foot on the neck of the rap game until the year comes to an end.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Rod Wave Shares New Song "By Your Side"

The soul-trap wave certainly took over the rap game in 2021. While the lines between singing and rapping became increasingly blurred in the past 10 years, the new crop of rappers, specifically coming from the South, have taken the production of trap with the soul of R&B to create a new wave.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kenny Muney Announces New Project With "Backend Freestyle"

The Paper Route Empire label is moving this year. While Young Dolph continues to build his empire without the support of the majors, he's helping cement the names of a few Memphis artists in the rap game. Of course, Key Glock is among them. He recently just dropped off his new project, Yellow Tape 2. Next up from the Paper Route Empire camp is Kenny Muney. This week, Muney slid through with his new single, "Backend Freestyle" to coincide with the announcement of his upcoming project, Time Is Money. The rapper's latest single is celebratory as he basks in the success of making it off of rap.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

M.I.A. Drops Off New "Babylon" Track & Video

M.I.A. has recently shared a new "Babylon" single, placing the track up for NFT auction in conjunction with the release. Currently available via ohmni.com, the cut comes with a brief snippet via Youtube for the public. The drop takes part in a collection of NFTs from M.I.A. as her Vicki...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy