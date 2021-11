343 Industries recently shared some details with media outlet IGN about the new Halo Infinite Spartan Killer Jega and just how creepy he is in the game. The Banished are led by Atriox, the main antagonist of Halo Wars 2, but he is not the one who is currently occupying Zeta Halo. It is his second-in-command, War Chief Escharum and leads The Banished. He also has these Spartan Killers that are out for the blood of Master Chief and one of these monsters is Jega ‘Rdomnai, the dual-red-plasma-sword-wielding Elite and also known as the Hand of Atriox. He will pose as one of the greatest challenges that Master Chief will encounter in exploring Zeta Halo.

