Dwight Howard Addresses Not Making NBA 75 List: "I Knew I Wasn't Going to Be on It"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA released their 75th Anniversary Team on Oct. 21, which highlighting who they felt were the 75 best players in the history of the league. Many basketball fans responded to this announcement either with praise for those who made it, or disgust for those they felt were left...

Taylor Rooks
Dwight Howard
Damian Lillard
Dwight Howard responds to NBA 75th Anniversary Team snub

Dwight Howard wasn’t included on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. How did being left off the list impact him?. At one point in his career, Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with. Now, at 36-years-old, he’s more of a role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. When considering his career, the folks who made the NBA 75th Anniversary Team decided to leave Howard off the list.
Watch: Dwight Howard Talks NBA 75 Snub, Ben Simmons, Re-Signing With Lakers | FULL Taylor Rooks Interview

Lakers center Dwight Howard spoke with Taylor Rooks about being snubbed on the NBA 75 list, re-joining the Lakers, his time with Ben Simmons in Philly and more. Watch the full interview now. 0:00 - 5:15 Dwight talks his favorite foods 5:20 - 8:00 Dwight has about 20 pet snakes 8:25 - 14:40 Playing with Melo and the politics in the NBA 14:41 - 16:10 Being misunderstood 16:11 - 18:43 Settling his beef with Kevin Garnett 18:45 - 23:00 Dwight’s Shaq impressions 23:01 - 28:38 Dwight’s beef with CP3 28:39 - 32:00 His scuffle with AD on the bench 32:01 - 37:18 Spreading love and positivity 37:20 - 43:35 Dwight on the NBA75 snub 43:36 - 48:00 Some of the best young NBA players 48:01 - 55:00 Talking Ben Simmons 55:01 - 57:59 Being back with the Lakers for the third time 58:00 - end First time with the Lakers and Kobe.
Lakers' Dwight Howard defends Ben Simmons, says 76ers postseason loss to Hawks 'wasn't just his fault'

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard thinks that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has taken too much blame following the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. Howard played with Simmons on the Sixers last year, and he isn't happy with the picture that's been painted publicly since that loss. He compared the situation to his own experience in Orlando.
