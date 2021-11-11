CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Expertly Position Your Business for an Exit

By Kyle Leighton
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome startup CEOs are deeply invested in their businesses and want to remain at the helm indefinitely. Others dream of a lucrative exit, a vastly different path that can be just as satisfying. For CEOs and founders in the latter category, 2021 is an excellent time to start positioning...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
cobizmag.com

How to do an annual risk assessment for your business

Risk is fundamental in managing a successful business. Of course, companies should work to avoid risks, but in today’s corporate world, risks are rampant, multifaceted, and profoundly interrelated. Companies should create risk assessment processes that are practical, logical, and easily maintained. A well-organized annual risk assessment tool accounts for the...
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

The Rise of SaaS: New Syllabus for Digital Gig Entrepreneurs

Almost 90 percent of the web was created in the last two years. Today's business world will continue to be shaken by the huge influx of information. With cloud computing gaining huge momentum, SaaS is moving from the fringe to the mainstream. In fact, even IT vendors who used to...
TECHNOLOGY
prescottenews.com

How to Research Your Business Plan

No matter how eager you are to launch your business based on that winning idea you have in your head, writing a thorough business plan is a must on your path to entrepreneurship. Not only will you be expected to present a strong business plan to potential lenders and investors...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Startup#Airbnb#Zoom#Five9#Swot
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ksl.com

How to grow your small business with a mobile app

(Odua Images/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes. This story is sponsored by AppsTango. You may have wondered if apps for small businesses are a good investment. However, any marketer worth their salt knows the best way to reach customers is to be present wherever your customers frequent. And more...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Succeeding in a new path after exiting your business

Many business owners are so close to their business, it’s hard for them to live life without it after they exit — unless they prepare for their exit. According to the Exit Planning Institute’s 2018 State of Owner Readiness Surveys, three of four business owners have “profound regret” within one year of selling their company. One of the biggest reasons is that it’s hard for an owner to “let go of their baby” because they don’t know how they’ll spend their time and energy when they no longer work in the company. Many also second guess their exits, questioning whether they got as much as they could from selling their business.
ECONOMY
muncievoice.com

How Outsourcing Can Help Grow Your Business

At its most basic, outsourcing refers to assigning some of your business operations to another organization. This organization may be local, or it may be overseas. If the organization is located within the same country, it is called onshoring, while working with an international organization is called offshoring. The organization may also be a large corporation or a single independent contractor.
ECONOMY
CIO

How to ready your business for the ‘Age of Performance’

Industries have drawn inspiration from the challenges of the past 18 months, confirms new AVEVA research, revealing that over 850 leaders have strengthened their commitment to driving digital transformation. Quite simply, the industrial sector—along with almost all other business verticals—will never be the same again. The virus and its attendant...
ECONOMY
Augusta Free Press

How to manage payroll for your small business

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For most small business owners, doing payroll is the most time-consuming and confusing part of your company’s operations. Even the tiniest problems can tie up crucial company resources or lower employee morale, so it’s important to minimize these issues as soon as possible.
SMALL BUSINESS
prescottenews.com

How to improve your cannabis business

In recent years the marijuana industry has started to boom and as a result, everyone wants a piece of the cake. Many people focus on the potential and brush over the risks. The marijuana industry is not as easy to infiltrate as it might seem because you will be venturing out into uncharted waters if you want to get into the heart of the green rush. If you can dive in confidently and with a good strategy then you will discover that there are plenty of opportunities within this industry and success is very attainable. There are many examples of businesses that are doing well, such as the Daily High Club, so you could always look to these sites for inspiration. Some hazards that you will need to be on the lookout for because your ship can easily sink so if you recently started a marijuana business or are wanting to establish a business within this industry, here are a few tips that you should keep in mind to improve your business or potential business.
DRINKS
entrepreneurstime.com

How to Increase Your Prices and Boost Your Business’s Profits

People often overlook this very simple, very easy way to increase their business’s profits: increase your prices. Most people tend to undercharge for their services, so try increasing your prices, as a test, and see what happens. Funnily enough, most people perceive something that is higher priced as being of higher quality, which can encourage people to buy your product or service. As you increase your prices, you’re also receiving more per sale, increasing your profit margin. Take this strategy a step further and target higher value clients.
ECONOMY
fidelity.com

Tips on how to start your new business

Tap into your passion and skill sets to help define and drive your new business. Keep personal debt in check, and keep saving for your retirement. Stress test your idea before you start a full-time business. Weigh options carefully to finance your new business. Starting a business can seem overwhelming....
SMALL BUSINESS
fidelity.com

How to make a plan to sell your private business

Business owners should develop an exit strategy years before they want or need to sell. A professional valuation is the foundation of your plan to sell your business. Consider whether you have an internal successor or if you'll need to find outside buyers. Consult with your tax and financial advisors...
ECONOMY
nddist.com

How Your Business Can Navigate ‘The Great Resignation’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, business models have drastically shifted. Due to the changing needs of employees, many are reevaluating their current career path to find positions that better fit their lifestyles. This current phenomenon has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” and it’s causing many business owners to rethink their strategies on attracting and retaining talent.
SMALL BUSINESS
myrtlebeachsc.com

How to Manage Your Time Better as a Business Owner

Time management is a skill that, unfortunately, many business owners struggle with. It’s hard to stay organized and get everything done when you have so many things going on at once! But it doesn’t have to be this way! This blog post is designed to help you take control of your time so you can focus on what’s really important–growing your business!
ECONOMY
entrepreneurstime.com

How To Create A Better Funnel For Your Business?

Every entrepreneur is well familiar with the importance of marketing in today’s era of extreme competition. Marketing through various channels has become essential to make sure a business is able to thrive in the market. Without a proper marketing strategy, a company will not be able to gain new customers and expand their reach.
ECONOMY
Shawano Leader

How to Set Up Your New Business for Success

Setting up a successful business is no easy feat. However, you can quickly achieve it if you have all the basics at hand. For instance, you need to have good planning and organizational skills that’ll be useful in the day-to-day running of the business. Moreover, you should develop a plan that guides you on every critical business decision you make.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy