Recipes

How to Make Cake Pops for the Perfect Bite-Size Treat

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave your cake (pop) and eat it, too. We'll show...

www.westernmassnews.com

EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake Pop#Chocolate#Diy#Food Drink
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
News/Talk KFYO

Chick-fil-A Employee Exposes How Their Chicken is Prepared

A Chick-fil-A employee recently posted a video exposing how they allegedly prepare their chicken nuggets and chicken filets. When you think of fast-food chicken, you would expect premade, frozen nuggets that they just throw in the fryer, but apparently, that’s not the case for Chick-fil-A. They seem to actually use fresh ingredients and prepare everything by hand.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

How to Make Perfect Chicken Piccata

Looking for a simple but substantial meal loaded with incredible flavor? Chicken piccata fits the bill by featuring thinly sliced, sauteed chicken with a rich sauce made from butter, white wine, lemon, and capers. Learn how to make this deliciously easy, Italian-inspired meal with a few crucial tips from Nicole McLaughlin.
RECIPES
ospreyobserver.com

Pop Up A Celebratory Snack For A Holiday Treat

Popcorn lovers rejoice: October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, a seasonal celebration of one of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods. As farmers head into the fields to harvest crops, families and friends gather to enjoy this ever-popular treat. Whether it’s prepared on the stovetop, in the microwave or ready to eat from the bag, Americans consume 15 billion quarts of this whole grain each year.
HOLIDAY, FL
mbhs.edu

Making tiramisu is a piece of cake

A guide on how to make the popular Italian dessert (with no alcohol) The classic Italian dessert, tiramisu (pronounced tee·ruh·mee·soo), is a delicious no-bake delicacy. This coffee-flavored dessert normally contains some form of alcohol, like rum, but the recipe below does not contain any alcohol so everyone can enjoy it.
SILVER SPRING, MD
chatelaine.com

This Is The One Tool You Need For Perfectly Baked Cookies, Cakes And Breads

When I first moved into my apartment, I decided to christen my new oven by baking my favourite chocolate chip cookies. I’d made this recipe almost weekly at my old place, so I was pretty much an expert by this point. So when they came out of the new oven as undercooked dough balls, I was confused. I tried the recipe again, with the exact same result. I turned to the Internet for advice.
LIFESTYLE
arcamax.com

The Kitchn: Coffee cake cookies are the coziest fall treat imaginable

It’s no surprise that I’m a big fan of cookies, but what you might not know is that I also really love coffee cake (so much so, in fact, that I created a 10-minute version). But instead of enjoying the two treats separately, I thought it would be far more exciting to combine them, creating the ultimate cozy dessert for fall. Enter: crisp and chewy coffee cake cookies, complete with brown sugar and cinnamon, a buttery streusel coating, and a drizzle of easy icing.
FOOD & DRINKS
News Enterprise

Vacation treats make tasty waffles

One of the best parts of being on vacation is eating good food. On a trip to Orange Beach Alabama last month I had some great food. Fresh fish and local restaurants are usually on the agenda on a trip to the beach. Mom and I love a place there...
ORANGE BEACH, AL

