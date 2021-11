As a teenager, I have vivid memories of men driving slowly by my school in Hackney, shouting and making lewd comments as I walked home from school in my school uniform.I remember the fear it instilled in me and the embarrassment I felt. No woman or girl deserves to be made to feel this way.Kerb-crawling has this effect on the women and girls who are targeted, which infringes on their rights to walk freely on our streets.Sadly, kerb crawling is not something that has died out or gone away as London has progressed in so many other ways. Nor is...

