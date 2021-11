ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that the annual Veterans Day Parade will again take place in the City of Albany, Thursday at 11:00 am. The Veterans Day Parade Committee, which consists of Veteran organizations throughout the Capital District, chose to hold this year’s parade in honor the Veterans of the Global War on Terrorism, Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. Any of these veterans marching this year will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families at the request of the American Gold Star Mothers and Families.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO