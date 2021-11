If you wanted to know what was happening as election results started trickling in on Tuesday — or on any election night in the past decade — you could have turned to cable news in the hopes of catching NBC's Steve Kornacki or CNN's John King and their granular touchscreen map boards. Or, more reliably, you could follow a handful of astute election savants. And, as The Atlantic's Nick Baumann playfully pointed out, there's a good chance they will be named Nate or Dave.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO