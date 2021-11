Mastercard has launched a digital identity partnership to secure the legitimacy of academic examination results in Brazil. The partnership between Mastercard, Amigo Edu and idwall allows students to simply and securely prove their identity when taking virtual exams, according to the announcement, minimizing the risk of cheating. Students will use idwall’s Meu ID app to create a verified digital identity, which can then be used with Amigo Edu’s platform and across their academic life, as well as beyond it for access to services like opening a bank account.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO