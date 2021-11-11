CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Arthur stands down as Yorkshire chief executive

 4 days ago
Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire with immediate effect.

Arthur has faced intense pressure over recent days as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism has escalated.

Rafiq renewed his longstanding calls for Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to resign after reaching a settlement in his employment tribunal against the county earlier this week, with those sentiments echoed by culture minister Chris Philp in the House of Commons.

Moxon is currently signed off with a “stress-related illness” but Arthur has followed the lead of former chair Roger Hutton by leaving his post at Headingley.

newschain

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq breaks down in tears in front of MPs as he reveals he was constantly called the ‘P’-word at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it. Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.
sportspromedia.com

Yorkshire CEO Mark Arthur resigns amid racism crisis, plus more

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of Yorkshire County Cricket Club (CCC), bowing to mounting pressure on a day that saw England men’s cricket captain Joe Root join the calls for lasting change at the county. Arthur’s position grew increasingly shaky as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of...
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.The 30-year-old, whose second spell at Headingley ended in 2018, initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was he was a victim...
Birmingham Star

Iain Higgins steps down as USA Cricket chief executive

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): The USA Cricket Board has confirmed that it has received notice of resignation from its Chief Executive, Iain Higgins. Paraag Marathe, the USA Cricket Chairman said Iain has been the driving force behind the country cricket body's current bid to co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024.
The Independent

Roger Hutton: I was stopped from removing Mark Arthur and Martyn Moxon

Former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton told MPs he wanted to remove two executive directors over their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism and bullying allegations but was blocked by the Colin Graves Trust. Rafiq set out the full extent of the harrowing abuse he suffered during two spells at Yorkshire in...
BBC

Wales Netball: Vicki Sutton appointed chief executive

Wales Netball have appointed Vicki Sutton as chief executive following the departure of Sarah Jones after six years in the post. Sutton has been promoted from her previous role as head of growth, after what chair Catherine Lewis described as a vigorous multi-stage recruitment process. "We are really pleased to...
