Mark Arthur stands down as Yorkshire chief executive

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire with immediate effect.

Arthur has faced intense pressure over recent days as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism has escalated.

Rafiq renewed his longstanding calls for Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to resign after reaching a settlement in his employment tribunal against the county earlier this week, with those sentiments echoed by culture minister Chris Philp in the House of Commons.

Moxon is currently signed off with a “stress-related illness” but Arthur has followed the lead of former chair Roger Hutton by leaving his post at Headingley.

