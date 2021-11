Leo Komarov has left the New York Islanders and signed with the KHL's SKA Saint Petersburg, the veteran forward confirmed on social media. "Toughest decision I ever made in my career ... to leave all my teammates and trainers who have been like a family to me for the last three years," Komarov wrote. "It hurts me more than anyone could think. Let's put all the rumors away. I made this decision myself. Nobody else did it for me."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO