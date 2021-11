BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily trading chart shows that the crypto market keeps less-active moves around the level of $700 as there have been traces that signify that the market still moves as well in a range-bound manner at a higher spot. The 14-day SMA trend line has crossed the 50-day SMA from the beneath around $600 support level. That makes the support value-line validly intact considering the pace at which the market is pushing presently. The Stochastic Oscillators have slowly gone southbound, placing the lines closed a bit over the range of 40. That suggests that the market may still go a long way, trying to bring back active motion in determining a definite direction at this current trading zone.

