Sabrina Carpenter On Statement Coats and Getting Dressed Up to Go Grocery Shopping

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Even on a gloomy afternoon in mid-August, as heavy storm clouds hover in the valley below, the panoramic view of the Catskill Mountains from Iman’s living room is top-of-the-world stunning. Looking out onto the verdant landscape through the floor-to-ceiling windows feels akin to wearing an enormous pair of binoculars. “Hmm. I’m not sure that we’ll see the sunset today,” says Iman, who is seated at her circular dining room table in front of a laptop. She’s dressed in a long robe printed with black and saffron yellow flowers reminiscent of the black-eyed Susans growing along a fieldstone wall outside. She pulls up a gallery of golden-hour images to offer proof of just what I’m missing. “The sight of the beautiful sunset would make me cry,” she says, scrolling through dozens of shots. “But the crying was more of a, Oh, I wish you were here. The minute you think, This is too gray, then, along comes the sun.”

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO