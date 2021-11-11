CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Carpenter On Statement Coats and Getting Dressed Up to Go Grocery Shopping

By Rachel Besser
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I spend most of my time and life at the studio. If I'm not on set, I'll be writing." Sabrina Carpenter says with a smile....

Vogue Magazine

"It all started with a cowboy hat," said The Attico's Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini at a resort appointment. Why a cowboy hat? Just because. Inspiration can manifest in inexplicable guises. There's clearly a whole cultural narrative behind a cowboy hat, but Tordini and Ambrosio didn't overthink it. They're not...
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga Revives a Fiery ’90s Versace Dress

Since Lady Gaga kicked off her House of Gucci press tour earlier this month, she’s been wearing—surprise!—Gucci nonstop. She kicked off the tour in a purple gown with incredible sleeves, and followed it up with a monogrammed cape and skirt suit—both looks from collections that made their runway debut earlier this year. But always one to keep us on our toes, Gaga switched things up for the film’s premiere in Italy this weekend. Championing another Italian fashion label—Versace—she wore a fiery new interpretation of one of its iconic ’90s dresses.
Vogue Magazine

You’ll Want to Live in the Feel-Good Stretchy Knits Made by This Alum of The Row

For years, Alissa Zachary, a fashion industry veteran who spent a decade as a merchandiser at The Row before working with the likes of Khaite, The Line, and Rosetta Getty, would feel disheveled at the end of the day—no matter how pristine her ensemble was when she walked out her front door. “After getting in and out of the subway or dropping my kids off at school, my poplin shirt would be creased, my satin pants would be wrinkled… I just looked like a mess,” she recalls. And so, after a 2017 move to Los Angeles presented her with newfound free time, the mother of three shifted her focus from helping other brands to creating her own clothing collection, one that could help her meet the demands of her days (and nights) with panache. She named it High Sport.
Vogue Magazine

Find the Next Best Fashion Designers on #SewingTikTok

TikTok is no longer just a place for fun, viral dances (though those still exist). It’s evolved to be a virtual playground where filmmakers, actors, models, and all kinds of creatives can express themselves through their art. One niche blowing up is #SewingTiKTok, where fashion designers are increasingly sharing their design processes on the app. Who would have thought the land of the Renegade could become a place to find the next best fashion talents?
Vogue Magazine

Iman Launches Her First Fragrance Inspired By Her Love Story With David Bowie

Even on a gloomy afternoon in mid-August, as heavy storm clouds hover in the valley below, the panoramic view of the Catskill Mountains from Iman's living room is top-of-the-world stunning. Looking out onto the verdant landscape through the floor-to-ceiling windows feels akin to wearing an enormous pair of binoculars. "Hmm. I'm not sure that we'll see the sunset today," says Iman, who is seated at her circular dining room table in front of a laptop. She's dressed in a long robe printed with black and saffron yellow flowers reminiscent of the black-eyed Susans growing along a fieldstone wall outside. She pulls up a gallery of golden-hour images to offer proof of just what I'm missing. "The sight of the beautiful sunset would make me cry," she says, scrolling through dozens of shots. "But the crying was more of a, Oh, I wish you were here. The minute you think, This is too gray, then, along comes the sun."
Vogue Magazine

Avril Lavigne’s Pop-Punk Style Has Barely Changed in 20 Years. That’s a Good Thing

In Avril Lavigne’s new music video, “Bite Me,” the Canadian punk-pop singer struts down an alleyway with Travis Barker while wearing a graffiti’d moto jacket, a plaid miniskirt, and patent, over-the-knee boots. The outfit could have easily been from the 2000s, when she ruled the charts with songs like “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” and “Nobody’s Home.” The new song is not a comeback, per se; Lavigne released an album, Head Above Water, in 2019 (her first since 2013’s Avril Lavigne). But now she’s back on the scene with the fiery new video, and she’s looking like she never left. Almost two decades after cementing her signature look, the star hasn’t given up on her plaids, studs, and skulls. Her hair is even dip-dyed pink, just as it was when she sang, “Hell yeah, I’m the motherfuckin’ princess!”
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at How Kim Kardashian Does Wedding Guest Dressing

It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian. She attended her friend Paris Hilton’s wedding – a heartwarming moment for die-hard fans of the pair and their iconic matching outfits from the early ’00s – and a rehearsal wedding dinner for Simon Huck. A busy social calendar for Kim naturally comes with a slew of memorable looks that are well worth noting.
Vogue Magazine

All the Cool Girls Can’t Get Enough of These Festive Party Heels

Every few years, a shoe designer comes along and steals the heart of fashion lovers. Right now, that glorious title belongs to Amina Muaddi. I'm sure you've seen quite a few celebs strutting around in the brand's party-ready pumps. Those embellished stilettos anchored by a trademarked pyramid are quite hard to miss.
Carolina Herrera
Sabrina Carpenter
Vogue Magazine

The Street Style Guide to Wearing Carrie Bradshaw-Worthy Tulle

What do street stylers, Vogue’s December cover star Sarah Jessica Parker, and her alter ego Carrie Bradshaw have in common? An affinity for tulle—and lots of it. A soft and ethereal look for people of all ages, tulle cuts a particularly striking contrast on the streets of New York, Tokyo, and London. See how kids and adults alike are wearing tulle dresses and skirts below, and browse more of the best trends in our Street Style Trend Tracker.
Vogue Magazine

This Emerging Jewelry Brand Is Upstate New York’s Best-Kept Secret

At first, Rick Van Streain Low thought it was a spam email. Low, with Malu Byrne, is the cofounder of jewelry line En Studio. He says he was stunned but thrilled when Saks Fifth Avenue asked the pair to send over their creations. "It was very Dickensian," Low explains. "Somebody saw our Instagram and showed it to someone else…we still don't know who!"
Vogue Magazine

So This Is What We Can Expect From Harry Styles’s New Beauty Brand

When the news broke that Harry Styles was launching a beauty line, Vogue dreamt up a wishlist of products that the singer, actor and now beauty entrepreneur might create. From skin care to nail polish, it seems like we might just have got some of our predictions correct, if information and images from the brand—that swept over social media at the weekend—are anything to go by.
Vogue Magazine

Scrumptious Food Gifts For Friends and Family With Discerning Palettes

In search of gifts for foodies in your life? Easier said than, well, done. Because while you might be drinking whatever wine is open, your father has watched every single episode of Som on Netflix and has some strong opinions on what pairs best with that Christmas ham. And although you think you have adventurous tastes, your constantly-backpacking college roommate's kitchen cabinet is overflowing with the signature spice of every country they've ever been to. Then there are the people with very strong opinions about pasta shapes. (Elbow macaroni? Don't even think about it.)
Vogue Magazine

Matthieu Blazy Is Bottega Veneta’s New Creative Director

Kering has announced that Matthieu Blazy is assuming the creative director role at Bottega Veneta, following Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure last week. The news that Lee was stepping down stunned the industry. He did more than revive the Italian luxury goods house; he set the style agenda, as anyone who’s browsed the racks at a fast-fashion chain can tell you. Blazy’s appointment isn’t quite as surprising. He was Lee’s number two at Bottega Veneta from mid-2020, and Kering has had enormous success moving behind-the-scenes designers into the spotlight, see: Alessandro Michele at Gucci.
Vogue Magazine

19 Thoughts I Had About the Teaser for And Just Like That…

When it comes to Sex and the City, one might assume that every possible thought had already been had—but one would be wrong. From an exhaustive list of every beloved side character to the cast’s meditations on aging, this show always has more to give. Luckily, a brand-new teaser for its “new chapter,” And Just Like That…, hit the internet today (along with a release date: December 9), and I am, once again, thinking things. Watch the full teaser below—then check out, well, every single thought I had:
Vogue Magazine

17 Thoughts I Had About Taylor Swift’s Music Video for “I Bet You Think About Me”

Some might think of this period as autumn, or perhaps Thanksgiving season, but I am here to tell you once and for all that it is—fairly objectively—the Season of Taylor. Swift, that is; the singer just released an expanded version of her fourth studio album, Red, and between that and her performance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, everything’s coming up Taylor. (How’s that taste, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend who may or may not be Jake Gyllenhaal?)
Vogue Magazine

Don’t Sacrifice Comfort (or Style) With These Block-Heeled Boots

Like sandals in the summer and sneakers, well, anytime the mood strikes, the best block-heeled boots are a go-to for comfort. But they're not just about practicality. Our favorite designs exude stylishness with just about any outfit in your wardrobe, primarily all of the new fall looks awaiting their seasonal debut. Whether crafted from suede, leather, or a textured faux-croc, the best block-heeled boots vary from minimal and sleek to sturdy and weather-proof, with one essential thing in common: versatility. Regardless of the style at hand, nearly every block heel boot out there can transition from casual to dressy in an instant—it's all in the styling.
Vogue Magazine

Just Give In to the Exquisite Sappiness of “All Too Well”

For a brief, brief moment in time, “All Too Well,” track five on Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album Red, was an underdog. The heart-wrenching breakup initially played second fiddle to radio bangers like “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “22.” Soon enough, however, the song would be heralded as a Swiftian standout, going on to be listed as one of Rolling Stone’s best songs of all time. “All Too Well” has become a kind of autumnal anthem— and still, nearly a decade later, fans haven’t had enough.
Vogue Magazine

This Just In! You Can Win a Virtual Styling Session With a Vogue Editor

Fans of Vogue already know where to find and shop our favorite things (at The Get!), but how about a one-on-one styling consultation with a Vogue editor? Starting today, readers can enter to win a personal Zoom session with one of our staff members. Get styling tips for a holiday party, a big night out, or just because. We’ll be on hand to talk shopping, fall trends, and more.
Vogue Magazine

Kid Cudi’s Wedding Dress Was the CFDA Awards’ Boldest Look

On the red carpet of last night’s CFDA Fashion Awards, there were plenty of starry (and, of course, stylish) appearances to take in, from Zendaya’s showstopping Vera Wang two-piece to Squid Game star HoYeon Jung’s draped Louis Vuitton gown. Few looks, however, had the same immediate impact as Kid Cudi’s. Arriving to the event at New York City’s The Grill Room, the rapper and musician stepped out in a custom bridal gown by ERL, the white-hot West Coast label launched in 2018 by American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

