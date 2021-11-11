Biden, Xi Expected To Hold Virtual Summit On Monday: US Media

The Biden administration is set to announce that neither the president nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, a report says.Citing several sources familiar with the plans, The Washington Post reports that a diplomatic boycott is intended as a protest of the Chinese government’s human rights abuses without preventing US athletes from competing.A formal recommendation has been made to President Joe Biden and he is expected to approve it before the end of November.The timing of the announcement is said to not be linked to the virtual meeting on Monday evening between Mr...

