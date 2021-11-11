CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden, Xi Expected To Hold Virtual Summit On Monday: US Media

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a hotly awaited virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, US media reported,...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 31

francis
4d ago

those two pictures of them looks like they are both puckering up to kiss .i had no idea they liked each other so much.

Shut Up Liberals
4d ago

One step closer to a one world order! Be friends with the country who’s economy and infrastructure shot up in the last couple decades, AND STILL FOLLOW COMMUNIST VALUES. Perfect for you libtards

Cayman
4d ago

You know this, I know this . Old Biden is not competent!!!

MSNBC

Biden administration’s support for cruel anti-migrant policy faces renewed scrutiny

A Trump administration policy that cited Covid-19 as a reason to turn away migrants seeking entry through the U.S.-Mexico border defied scientific evidence and guidance, a former top U.S. health official told congressional investigators recently. The controversial policy, known as Title 42, permits U.S. officials to turn away migrants they...
POTUS
State
Washington State
IBTimes

Biden-Xi Virtual Summit Seeks To Settle Tense Relationship

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will talk Monday at a virtual summit aimed at calming tensions over Taiwan and other flashpoints, but with both sides signaling little appetite for significant compromise. The two leaders have spoken by phone twice since Biden's inauguration in January but with Xi...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
AFP

Biden, Xi at loggerheads on Taiwan in lengthy virtual summit

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish "guardrails" against conflict between their rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late Monday in Washington and early Tuesday in Beijing, lasted a "longer than expected" three and a half hours, a senior US official told reporters. "The conversation was respectful and straightforward." While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan -- a self-governing democracy claimed by China -- loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit that Xi cautioned Biden that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be "playing with fire."
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

White House defends Kamala Harris amid 'rift' with Biden

The White House has defended Kamala Harris amid reports of a deepening rift between Joe Biden and his vice president. Mr Biden's spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said Ms Harris was a "vital partner" to the US president following extensive reporting of a dysfunctional relationship between the pair as both dropped to record lows in new polling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Taiwan#Chinese#Cnn
The Independent

Biden administration to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics, report says

The Biden administration is set to announce that neither the president nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, a report says.Citing several sources familiar with the plans, The Washington Post reports that a diplomatic boycott is intended as a protest of the Chinese government’s human rights abuses without preventing US athletes from competing.A formal recommendation has been made to President Joe Biden and he is expected to approve it before the end of November.The timing of the announcement is said to not be linked to the virtual meeting on Monday evening between Mr...
SPORTS
Reuters

Biden advisers say pandemic, not policies, fueling inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's economic advisers defended his policies on Sunday amid rising inflation that they said was a global issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic, not a result of the administration's programs. U.S. consumer prices last week posted their biggest annual gain in 31...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden-Xi summit: What are the key issues?

From Taiwan to Covid and the South China Sea, here are some of the flashpoint issues that US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may discuss during their virtual summit. - Regional security -  China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade pass annually, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Ending the Korean War could be Biden's biggest mistake yet

Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
