In December, when fans sit down in theaters to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” they’re either going to be incredibly excited at the revelation that all three film Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, respectively) are sharing the screen together, which confirms one of the worst-kept secrets in MCU history, or they’re going to be part of one of the biggest disappointments in film history. Surely, after all the rumors, “leaks,” and reports, ‘No Way Home’ is definitely going to have all three film Spider-Men together, right? Well, Tom Holland wants to warn fans that it’s not happening…or is it? Because it sure does seem like the actor almost let the cat out of the bag, so to speak.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO