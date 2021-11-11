CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automated Market Maker Saddle Raises $7.5 Million

crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaddle is a decentralized AMM utilizing the Ethereum blockchain. Saddle aims to facilitate inexexpensive and efficient swaps for traders and high-yield pools. Saddle states that it is committed to open-source software and collaboration...

MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Sphere 3D's Stock Dropped 17.2% on Tuesday

Sphere 3D is a data management company transitioning to cryptocurrency mining. Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) dropped as much as 17.2% on Tuesday after releasing its earnings for the third quarter. The stock of the data management company that is pivoting to cryptocurrency mining was down 13.5% as of 11:46 a.m. EST today.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Xero Ltd Is Acquiring LOCATE Inventory, a US Cloud enabled Inventory Management Provider

(ASX: XRO) has revealed that it’s acquiring LOCATE Inventory (the trading name of New Tack, Inc), a US Cloud-powered inventory management provider, in order to better support the inventory requirements of small businesses and improve its e-commerce capability. As mentioned in an update shared with Crowdfund Insider, the acquisition will...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Bahrain’s Digital Asset Trading Platform CoinMENA Secures $9.5M via Seed Round

Bahrain-based digital asset trading platform CoinMENA has acquired $9.5 million via a seed round. As mentioned in the announcement, this is CoinMENA’s first major investment. The round is also reportedly one of the largest seed rounds to have been finalized during 2021 by a MENA region Fintech firm (along with other Fintechs like Ziina, Tamara, and Tarabut Gateway).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech StepLadder Secures £686,050 from 62 Investors via Seedrs

Here are some key business highlights shared by the StepLadder team:. Revolutionizing financial habits and home buying for a generation. Multi-award winning | 5-star reviews | Backed by BBVA Anthemis. 81x Member growth since 2019 | £2,000,000 in Member funds. StepLadder is focused on the Finance & Payments Digital Mixed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Female Investors Active on P2P Lending Platform Robocash Grew from 20% in 2019 to 34% in 2021, Company Reports

Croatian peer-to-peer lender Robo.cash has shared corporate statistics, which highlight the social and geographic shifts of investors and their response to the growing market potential. The Robo.cash platform has “significantly expanded its active investor base in 2021, representing a more than 70% growth,” the company revealed. In addition to engaging...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Flat6Labs Funds Six Startups Including Fintechs

Flat6Labs has funded 6 startups with seed capital following the participation in a 4-month acceleration program. Each startup completed the 7th Cycle in Bahrain. Flat6Labs is a MENA-based seed and early-stage venture capital firm. Annually, Flat6Labs invests in more than 100 innovative and technology-driven startups. Flat6Labs reports that the 7th Cycle received over 200 applications from more than 50 countries which were then narrowed down to a final selection of 6 Startups that consisted of teams addressing problems with solutions across an array of industries, including Fintech, Entertainment, E-Commerce, Edtech, and Enterprise Software.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Vast Bank and Bitcoin Latinum Announce Partnership

Bitcoin Latinum is an “insured asset-backed cryptocurrency.”. Vast Bank claims to be one of the first nationally chartered banks in the U.S. to offer customers the option to buy and sell crypto alongside a traditional checking account using the banking app. Vast Bank says it aims to “set a new...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

London based ABAKA Finalizes Second Tranche of its Series A Investment Round

ABAKA has announced the closing of a $5 million second tranche of its Series A round. The company’s investment round has reportedly been co-led by Lingfeng Capital and Thames Trust, along with contributions from new and existing investors. ABAKA‘s management noted that the proceeds will be used to support its global expansion in Asian markets and ongoing development of its AI-enhanced “hyper-personalized” recommendation engine.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Price Alerts Added to Venmo App

As the Venmo team continues to grow and expand their cryptocurrency platform, they’re pleased to offer a new feature that will enable clients to set price alerts for digital currencies via the Venmo platform. This should help clients with tracking the price of the four cryptocurrencies available to purchase, hold and sell on Venmo.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Akt.io, a Platform Bridging DeFi, Wealth Mgmt, Payments, Teams Up with HBAR Foundation

the platform bridging decentralized finance (DeFi), wealth management and payment services, has announced its partnership with the HBAR Foundation in order to support their launch of the first DeFi app on the carbon-negative Hedera Network, which claims to be “the most used, sustainable and enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy.”
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Standard Chartered Leverages SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity Cloud Service for Corporate-to-Bank Integration

(LON: STAN) has reportedy tapped the SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity solution and has also joined as a member bank, “aiming to offer an enhanced experience to corporate clients in meeting their transactional banking needs, simplifying the onboarding process, and delivering both traditional and new banking services in real time.”. As mentioned...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Zebec Protocol Launches on Solana Mainnet to “Redefine” Finance

Zebec Protocol has officially launched on Solana mainnet in order to “redefine finance.”. As the first programmable cashflow protocol deployed on Solana, Zebec has been created to support real-time and continuous streams of payments and financial transactions “for payroll, investments and more.”. The automatic money streams made possible via the...
SOFTWARE

