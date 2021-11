We love feeling like part of a community, and you're in good company with these celebrity runners... As runners, we get buckets of motivation from seeing other people run. There’s something about sharing everything, from the tough times to the sheer joy, with a supportive community that understands why someone would get up at the crack of sparrows to run in the rain. — I get this inspiration from all over the place – most often from every day runners that I come across on social media or in my copy ofWomen’s Running magazine. But after spotting a few famous faces sharing their run journeys on Instagram recently, I thought I’d do a deep dive and find out if any of my favourite female celebs were fellow pavement pounders. And, as it turns out, plenty of celebrities share in the joy of running. Here are just a few…

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO