In case you somehow missed it — or assumed those paparazzi photos were some kind of Halloween candy-fueled fever dream — Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are reportedly a thing. At least, they’re suddenly spending a lot of time together. On Oct. 29, they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster in Buena Park, California, and this week, they went out for dinner two nights in a row in New York City. I have a lot of questions. Like, did this all start when they shared a kiss during Kardashian’s Oct. 9 stint on Saturday Night Live? How do a pair of extremely famous people make time for three dates on two coasts in five days? And the biggest question of all: Is this just a PR stunt?

