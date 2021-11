The Army requires its soldiers to take up running, and despite needing a pacemaker, the 60-year-old retired lieutenant colonel has retained the habit. In the mornings, Allen West gets up by 5:30 and pounds the pavement for 4 miles, sometimes longer. The Republican politician says it’s during these times that he can ask for wisdom and discernment from God. And it was during one of these jogs in the quiet, predawn hours that he decided to pull the trigger: He would run for Texas governor.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO