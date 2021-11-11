CA Gray students, parents learn about high school pathways
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Pam Cooper speaks with ninth graders and their parents during C.A. Gray Junior High School’s Pathway/College Night.
Parents and students were introduced to high school pathways, and they got a chance to visit with representatives of Southern Regional Technical College, ABAC, Valdosta State University, and Albany State University. Representatives of the Marine Corps spoke with those students who may be interested in joining the military after high school graduation.
For more information, visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/schools/gray/9th-graders-freshmen.
Comments / 0