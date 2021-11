Very few people know what happened to Boise City, Oklahoma, in the state's panhandle, in 1943. Back in early July the Army Air Forces Pilots at the Dalhart Army Air Base were preparing four B-17 bombers for a practice mission. The training mission was to begin in the wee hours of the night. And on July 5, 1943, at 12:30am the inhabitants of Boise City soon awoke to a sequence of six pops and crashes that sounded similar to the fireworks they had lit the day before to celebrate the 4th of July.

