Computers

Soundance 6-Fan Laptop Cooling Pad $21.59

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 4 days ago

Amazon has the Soundance 6-Fan Laptop Cooling Pad for a low $21.59 Free...

www.techbargains.com

CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Digital Trends

This powerful, portable Dell laptop is only $250 today — hurry!

Whether you need a laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, the best Black Friday deals will surely provide the perfect offer for you. There won’t be any shortage of options among Black Friday laptop deals — in fact, there are some early Dell Black Friday deals that are now available so you can already start your shopping. Dell is currently selling the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250, for a $135 price cut to the laptop’s original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.
SHOPPING
techlicious.com

The Best Indoor TV Antenna for HD and 4K

An indoor HDTV antenna is a must-have accessory for cord-cutters. That's because OTA (over-the-air) broadcasts are available free of charge, while getting local channels through streaming services can be expensive and chews up Internet bandwidth. Although the selection of channels varies depending on where you live, much of North America's...
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock. Check out all refurbished offerings below:. iPhone. iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (New for $1,379) iPhone XS Max...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes...
SHOPPING
IndieWire

The Best Tech Gifts to Buy for Under $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re an early-bird shopper who can’t pass up a good deal, then you don’t have wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find major markdowns on the hottest tech gear. From Apple to Roku, Samsung and Sony, the internet is full of must-have gadgets at an affordable price. Below, find a list of more than a dozen of the best tech gifts that...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

6 Laptop Tech Trends We’d Love to See in 2022

Laptops have become an integral part of many people's lives in the 21st century. And considering how portable they are—plus the number of things you can do on them—this isn't surprising whatsoever. Still, laptops have a massive ceiling for continued growth. Every year, we see exciting new technologies introduced and...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

3D-printed Fan Mount Keeps Server GPU Cool In Desktop Case

Most readers of Hackaday will be well aware of the current shortages of semiconductors and especially GPUs. Whether you’re planning to build a state-of-the art gaming PC, a mining rig to convert your kilowatt-hours into cryptocoins, or are simply experimenting with machine-learning AI, you should be prepared to shell out quite a bit more money for a proper GPU than in the good old days.
COMPUTERS
techbargains.com

DERE MBook M10 Intel Celeron N5095 15.6" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD $335.99

Amazon has the DERE MBook M10 Intel Celeron N5095 15.6" 1080p Laptop with 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD for a low $335.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "C3M8K7NC" (Exp 11/15). This is originally $479.99, so you save 29% off list price. 15.6" 1920x1080 FHD screen resolution. Intel Celeron N5095 processor. 12GB...
COMPUTERS
gadgetsin.com

DockCase Smart USB-C Hub with Built-in Turbo Cooling Fan

With a built-in turbo cooling fan, the DockCase smart USB-C hub always delivers stable performance. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The 8-in-1 DockCase measures 151 x 50 x 16.3mm and weighs 180g. With the compact, lightweight design and a detachable cable, the USB-C hub is easy to carry around. Meanwhile, the unibody design with the zinc alloy shield not only provides reliable protection and excellent heat dissipation for the internal components, but also pairs with the glossy top plate to present a sophisticated modern look.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Mucar CS4 4 Systems Diagnosis Car Scanner $100.48

Amazon has the Mucar CS4 4 Systems Diagnosis Car Scanner for a low $100.48 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "70495QND" (Exp Soon). This is originally $334.95, so you save $234 off list price. Fits Almost All Cars & 8 Languages Supported. 10 Full OBD2 Function & Live Graphic Data Share.
CARS

