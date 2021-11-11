CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘Maybe throw in a few jabs’: How Phil Mickelson is prepping for the Bryson-Brooks Match

By zaks
Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson is playing this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Tour Champions before planing to take some much-needed time off. But Mickelson won’t be completely off the grid. We’ll see him in just a couple of weeks. Mickelson was recently announced as a member of the...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Peyton Manning
Golf Digest

Watch Phil Mickelson make an ace, deliver like only Phil can in a sponsor outing

Phil Mickelson had a bit of a rough go in last week's PGA Tour Champions event. It wouldn't have been all that bad if the ninth hole at The Country Club of Virginia didn't exist, but it does, and Lefty made a pair of quadruple-bogey 9s en route to a T-47 finish, by far his worst showing in five events on the senior circuit. (He's won three of them, of course).
GOLF
Golf Digest

Mickelson, Barkley to call Koepka-DeChambeau match

Phil Mickelson isn’t playing in the latest iteration of “The Match,” the exhibition series instead shifting its focus to Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. But while Mickelson will be on the sidelines, he’s still very much a part of the proceedings. On Tuesday Turner Sports announced that Mickelson, along with...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

At PGA Tour Champions, Phil Mickelson gifts 89-year-old SUPER FAN a souvenir

Phil Mickelson gave an 89-year-old superfan a souvenir on the PGA Tour Champions this week: his golf ball. Lefty is playing the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club. As ever on the seniors' circuit Mickelson, 51, is in contention again and at the time of writing only...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wynn Las Vegas#The Pga Tour Champions#The Match#The Charles Schwab#Q A
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson shot is questioned by analyst — then Mickelson questions analyst

Phil Mickelson’s shot was questioned. Then Mickelson questioned the question. The Q and Q began after Mickelson’s second shot on Thursday on the 527-yard, par-5 18th at Phoenix Country Club. The six-time major winner had hit his tee shot into a left fairway bunker during the first round of the Champions Tour’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship, had the bunker lip about a yard or so in front of him, then hit 5-iron in an attempt to get home in two.
GOLF
Las Vegas Herald

Phil Mickelson commits to Charles Schwab Cup Championship

The final event of the 2020-21 PGA Tour Champions season has secured a commitment from Phil Mickelson to participate in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix Nov. 11-14. Mickelson, now 51, became the oldest player to win a major at the PGA Championship earlier this year at the age...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson and "Stupid is as stupid does"

Phil Mickelson more realistic than the king and - also - Bryson DeChambeau. Lefty takes head-on at the latest decision by the USGA and R&A that have restricted the use of certain drivers. Phil Mickelson, statements. "Stupid is as stupid does", tweets Mickelson using Forrest Gump to hit the two...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Phil Mickelson admits he got 'exuberant' over the closed vice-captain mic at the Ryder Cup

PHOENIX — It’s been two months already since the U.S. squashed the European squad at the Ryder Cup. Phil Mickelson, who opened with a 65 at Phoenix Country Club to kick start his Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Thursday, was a vice captain for the winning side, the first time he served in that capacity. It gave him a different perspective on the biennial event.
PHOENIX, AZ
13 WHAM

How Phil Mickelson helped Josh Allen find his 'zen' on Sunday

Phil Mickelson should get credit for 'part' of the Bills win on Sunday. After struggling in the first half, Josh Allen said he found his 'zen' in the second half and he credits that to a conversation he had with Lefty. After the game, in his costume, Allen explained that...
GOLF
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson says he needs to focus on this more as he gets older

Phil Mickelson is ready for a break. He said as much when he spoke to the media at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Wednesday at Phoenix Country Club. It’s the final event of the season for the PGA Tour Champions, and Mickelson — who is playing in Phoenix instead of the PGA Tour stop in Houston — said he’s going to “shut it down after this.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf.com

Josh Allen dressed up as Phil Mickelson for Halloween, and Phil loved it

By the time the 2021 NFL season is over, Josh Allen may well be the league MVP. But after Sunday, there’s no question about it, he’s also the owner of the league’s Most Valuable Costume. Before his game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Allen celebrated Halloween in style only...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy