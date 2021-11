The United States of America is suing Uber Technologies in the United States District Court Northern District of California. Why? As the plaintiff, the US claims that Uber violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against passengers with disabilities and potential passengers with disabilities through its policies and practices of imposing "wait time" fees. It also states that Uber has failed to ensure adequate vehicle boarding time, equitable fares for passengers with disabilities, and to make reasonable modifications to its policies.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO