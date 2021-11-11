CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Most Admired CEOs: Mike Norman

Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Norman is CEO of the Kentucky Science Center and among our 2021 Most Admired CEOs. © 2021...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

PrimoHoagies CEO Nicholas Papanier, Jr. Named a 2021 Most Admired CEO by Philadelphia Business Journal

Gourmet hoagie franchise top executive honored for leading the company to record growth through challenging times. November 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // WESTVILLE, NJ - PrimoHoagies today announces that its CEO Nicholas Papanier, Jr. has been named a 2021 Most Admired CEO [insert link] by the Philadelphia Business Journal. This year’s awards specifically recognize top executives who led their companies through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with “skill, agility, and ingenuity,” traits clearly evidenced by Papanier, Jr. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls, achieved its best year to date in 2020 and has seen an increase in sales YTD of 21%.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Denver Business Journal

How Most Admired CEO Mark Prather's unicorn health care biz is transforming care

DispatchHealth is striking deals with major health care systems, acquiring complementary businesses and saving patients millions. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
bizjournals

Most Admired CEO Janine Davidson leads charge to make higher ed more equitable

The MSU Denver president advocated at the Legislature for better funding for schools, like hers, with high Hispanic populations and to make it easier for immigrants to earn professional licensure in their fields. Here's what she's looking at next. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Most Admired CEO Ryan Beiser fosters a strong teamwork culture at fast-growing PNC

As the banking giant's Colorado leader, Ryan Beiser has overseen rapid expansion — and the challenges that come with integrating teams. Here's what he's learned. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos
Denver Business Journal

Most Admired CEO Sue Glass leads 'a 143-year startup' called the YMCA of Metro Denver

And that 'startup' is transforming the Denver community in ways that might surprise you. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Most Admired CEO: Meet the executives transforming Denver's business landscape

DBJ's Most Admired CEOs are making a difference inside and outside the boardroom. Find out how. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
SMALL BUSINESS
Denver Business Journal

Most Admired CEO Raju Patel leads BOA's Denver diversity efforts

The head of the banking giant's Denver operations has focused on diversity and boosting minority-owned businesses. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their...
DENVER, CO
bizjournals

Get to know our 2021 Most Admired CEOs and Business Impact honorees

Think back to the last year and imagine you are the leader of a company or organization in the Greater Louisville area. What a long, strange trip it’s been. Since our last Most Admired CEOs program, it’s been 12 months mixed with struggle and hope. While many of us were through with the Covid pandemic, the Delta variant of the virus wasn’t through with us. At the same time, each day finds more and more of us vaccinated and a day closer to truly open commerce.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Most Admired CEOs: Serge Saxonov journeys to the inside of cells

Our Most Admired CEO Serge Saxonov puts 10x Genomics on the cutting edge of a scientific revolution. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
San Francisco Business Times

Most Admired CEOs: Kara Goldin turned Hint into a Silicon Valley favorite, and a growing brand

This CEO turned Hint into a Silicon Valley favorite — and a growing brand. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy